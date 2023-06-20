The Mirror daddy’s day: Men with mental challenges advised to seek help

Efia Akese Jun - 20 - 2023 , 05:30

Men with mental health challenges have been advised to seek help from professional sources.

The Head of Vital and Domiciliary Care at the Nyaho Clinic, Dr Nathan Kwablah, who gave the advice, observed that although many men struggled with mental health challenges, they refused to speak up due to societal stereotypes.

He was speaking at "A Day with Daddy", an event organised by The Mirror, a publication of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), in Accra to celebrate fathers.

Dr Kwablah said unlike women, men usually bottled up their emotions and that such attitude had a negative effect on how they dealt with their children, family and colleagues.

They subsequently develop coping mechanisms such as substance abuse and addition, violent outbursts and aggression, among others.

Reported cases

Dr Kwablah said lately, majority of health issues reported at the facility by men were stress related.

"Seeing a psychologist is not a sign of weakness. We can also speak to people in our circles who we trust can support us.

“Because these men are already stressed up, the slightest issue triggers reaction which affects their relationships and health," he added.

The family physician further urged men to pay attention to their health, saying "in the past, we advised yearly check-ups but due to changes in diet and the sedentary nature of most jobs,

we now recommend quarterly check-ups so issues are picked up early".

A urologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr Bernard Toboh, added that lifestyle modifications such as eating a balanced diet and reducing alcohol, coffee, energy drinks and dairy intake contributed to prostate health.

"As you grow older, your testosterone level drops naturally, however, you can slow down the process by adopting a healthy lifestyle," he said.

The event took place at the Oak Plaz

Eventa Hotel, Spintex Road, Accra, where The Mirror and its partners hosted more than 100 guests who had come to celebrate their fathers.

As promised, the guests were treated to a variety of meals, drinks and grilled meat; interspersed with a good selection of music by Rev. Paa Joe Markwei and the Shakers Band.

During a panel discussion, fathers had the opportunity to interact with the health experts and received grooming tips from Jazao Musa from X-Men Ghana, a wellness centre.

About 15 lucky fathers won different gifts sponsored by partners in a lucky dip game.

The partners for this year’s event are the Oak Plaza Hotel, Woodin, X-Men Ghana, Nyaho Medical Centre, GOIL, Silver Star Auto Limited and SIC Insurance.