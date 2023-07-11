Texas-based Ghanaian nurses to construct maternity ward in Pantang

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 11 - 2023 , 08:53

The Ghana Nurses Association of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas, US, has started a process to construct a maternity ward in the Pantang community in the La Nkwantanang Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after elders in the community appealed to the association for a maternity facility to cater to the needs of women during pregnancy through to the post-delivery period when some of their members visited the area in 2021.

The President of the association, Aba Amprofi-Halm, said the nurses and the entire Ghanaian community in Dallas-Fort Worth agreed on the project because they were inspired to give back to their motherland.

Other initiatives

She said the goal of the association was to embark on various projects across the country every two years, adding “last two years, we did more of donations and visiting to some clinics and communities.”

“Our project is not only in Pantang, we are going to the Ho Teaching Hospital and to Cape Coast to work alongside the nurses there.

“We want to educate while also learn from them. We have obtained an evidence-based journal that we will donate to schools,” the president added.

Ms Amprofi-Halm reiterated their determination to continue supporting the country by putting their knowledge, expertise and resources together to strengthen healthcare delivery.

“We do everything from our own pockets with a lot of help from the Ghanaian community in DFW in the form of fundraising.’’

“They are always ready to support because they see the work we are doing here. We are on Facebook and Instagram so they see everything,” she said.

Evans Tawiah Quaye Otubuah, who represented the traditional area, expressed gratitude to the association for accepting to come to their aid.

He said the maternity ward, when completed, would not only be of immense benefit to Pantang and its surrounding areas, but also create employment avenues for some people.

“Currently, when pregnant women need any medical attention, they have to travel all the way to Dodowa. With most of the roads dilapidated, such a journey is unsafe for them,” Nii Otubua III said.

While pleading with the group to ensure the completion of the project, the traditional leader further called on other associations and organisations to emulate the nurses’ gesture to make the country a better place, adding “God blesses he who helps the poor and needy”.