Next article: World Asthma Day commemorated with call for access to treatment

Featured

Tackling complexities of galamsey: Govt pledges to fund pollutants removal from rivers, farmlands

Biiya Mukusah Ali May - 08 - 2025 , 12:03 4 minutes read

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Dr Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim, has expressed the government’s commitment to fund the remediation of polluted rivers and reclaim contaminated farmlands.

He said the government was also willing to support relevant state institutions to eliminate illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey', in the country.

Dr Ibrahim made this known in a speech read on his behalf at the 4th Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Fiapre, near Sunyani, in the Bono Region yesterday.

The dialogue, organised on the theme: “Eliminating illegal mining in Ghana - The will and The bill”, is to discuss and share knowledge on ways to eliminate illegal mining and harness the full potential of the small-scale mining sector for integrated rural development and economic growth.

It brought together representatives of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, Association of Women in Mining in Africa and Ghana, the Regional House of Chiefs, Large-Scale Mining companies, students and civil society organisations, among others.

Dr Ibrahim said the issue of galamsey remained one of the most pressing environmental and socio-economic challenges confronting the country.

"Yet, we also stand at the threshold of a new opportunity that allows us to rethink, reimagine, and reform how we mine and manage our natural capital," he said.

Dr Ibrahim said in tackling the complexities of galamsey, the government recognised that enforcement alone could not be the answer, stating that, "We need innovation, education, and meaningful community engagement."

"This is where higher educational institutions must rise, not only as centres of academic excellence, but also as drivers of sustainable development," he said.

Dr Ibrahim said the ministry was committed to strengthening partnerships with institutions to seek science-driven, community-centred solutions to the crisis of environmental degradation.

Land restoration

He, therefore, charged tertiary institutions to lead applied research in sustainable mining technologies and land restoration and train the next generation of environmental scientists, geologists and policy advisors.

Dr Ibrahim urged them to engage with mining communities to raise awareness, change behaviours and shape policy and national strategy with the benefit of evidence and expertise.

He asked UENR to partner with the ministry to generate data on soil resources in terms of their types, nutrient content and carbon content for a detailed examination of the health of soil systems and remediation techniques and methods.

He said the study was required to provide the government with the data needed to monitor not only environmental rehabilitation out of the galamsey menace but also the sustainable usage of resources.

Heavy metal pollution

Dr Ibrahim said even though soil nutrients and moisture levels could always renew within a shorter period for crop cultivation, heavy metal pollution could limit and even eliminate the soil’s use for crop cultivation.

Dr Ibrahim said the cost of environmental degradation due to galamsey was 2.8 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017, explaining that it rose to about 18 per cent by December 2024.

He said the deterioration of the country's renewable and non-renewable environmental resources would exacerbate poverty among vulnerable rural communities and amplify natural disasters and climate risks.

Threat

For his part, the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, said galamsey continued to threaten national development by destroying farmlands and polluting river bodies, forest reserves and the entire eco-system of the country.

He said the menace, if not stopped, could displace communities and undermine legal mining operations.

Mr Akwaboa said the fight against galamsey required not only robust laws and regulation but also unwavering commitment and political will.

"Therefore, the fight against galamsey was not about law enforcement, it was also not about leadership, governance, education and community empowerment but a moral and sacred duty we bear for future generations," he said.

Mr Akwaboa urged the participants to go beyond dialogue, use the platform to forge real partnerships, share best practices, and provide recommendations that would shape the future of small-scale mining in Ghana.

Writer's email: biiya.ali@graphic.com.gh