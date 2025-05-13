Next article: Africa must generate its own food safety data – GAEC and GSA urge at regional training in Accra

Featured

Sammy Gyamfi appears before Presidency ... Over Agradaa dollar gift

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 13 - 2025 , 12:57 2 minutes read

The Presidency has engaged the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Samuel Gyamfi, for questioning following a viral video showing him handing out dollar notes to social media personality and church entrepreneur, Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Mama Pat or Agradaa.

According to reliable sources at the Presidency, Mr Gyamfi arrived at the Jubilee House in the morning of yesterday where it is believed that he was engaged in a closed-door meeting to explain the circumstances surrounding the controversial cash donation spectacle.

The viral video, which has sparked mixed reactions online, shows an exciting Agradaa receiving dollar notes from Mr Gyamfi, who is also the National Communications Officer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and thanking him for his generosity as she waved the dollar bills in her left hand.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Gyamfi’s demeanour as he left the Presidency after the meeting was sober, an indication of the gravity of the discussions.

While the Presidency has not issued an official statement, insiders indicate that the matter is being treated with seriousness.

The development comes amid heightened public scrutiny over the conduct of political appointees and public figures, particularly regarding financial transactions and their implications.

Code of Conduct

Only a week ago, President John Dramani Mahama launched a set of Code of Conduct for government appointees, which provided strict guidelines on public conduct and lifestyle, as well as directives on gifts and earned resources.

During the launch, the President announced penalties for appointees who defaulted in filing their asset declaration forms against a directive by the President to do so by the close of March 31 this year.

The defaulting appointees were to forfeit three months’ salaries which would be donated to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, in addition to a mandatory one month’s salary donation required of all government appointees to the fund.

Apology

Mr Gyamfi, one of the leading faces of the NDC’s 2024 election campaign, has since apologised “for this unfortunate act of indiscretion”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning when the video of his encounter with the self-confessed preacher of the gospel went viral, Mr Gyamfi said: “I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space.

That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

He added that he understood the public uproar that “this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same”.

“To all such comrades, I am sincerely sorry for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views,” he stressed.