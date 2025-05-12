Next article: Strike out suit against BoG and immediate past Governor over cedi depreciation as there is no reasonable course of action - BoG to court

Resolve Ghana-Togo maritime dispute — Major General Kotia

The outgoing Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), Major General Emmanuel Wekem Kotia, has called for an immediate action to deal with the international maritime and land boundary dispute between Ghana and its neighbour, Togo.

Maj. Gen. Kotia, who is also retiring from the Ghana Armed Forces, explained that resolving the dispute that had been escalated to the Head of State level would open up the Keta Basin for oil exploration and attract other investments.

He said resolution of the dispute would also unlock new economic opportunities, enhance bilateral relations and promote mutual benefits for both Ghana and Togo, ultimately fostering regional development and cooperation.

“We have been able to resolve many disputes along our international maritime and land boundaries. However, one of the key disputes yet to be resolved is the Ghana-Togo maritime dispute.

“I want to say that that issue has been escalated to the level of the Head of State, and probably they may be meeting to be able to resolve it at that level.

It is important that steps are taken to resolve the dispute as soon as possible so that the Keta Basin can be open for exploration and other investment activities,” Maj. Gen. Kotia said at the commission’s handover ceremony in Accra last Thursday.

Handover

The ceremony was held to facilitate the official transitioning of leadership from Maj. Gen. Kotia to the incoming Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Brigadier General Anthony Ntem.

The symbolic ceremony saw Maj. Gen. Kotia formally transfer the flag of authority to the new Commissioner General.

The historic ceremony was attended by the commission’s staff and representatives from key partner agencies, including the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Lands Commission and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

It completed a three-day cordial handover and takeover process.

Achievements

Maj. General Kotia, who reflected on the commission’s humble beginnings in 2020 when operations started at his verandah with just three staff, stated that the commission had made remarkable achievements in the past few years.

He said the commission had made significant strides with regard to the implementation of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) rulings between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

Towards that, he said, the two countries had reached an agreement to conduct regular joint inspections along the two countries' international maritime boundaries in compliance.

“We have been able to undertake approximately 350 km of reaffirmation exercises between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

We have signed a framework between Ghana and Burkina Faso for the reaffirmation to start,” Maj. Gen. Kotia, who is the founding Commissioner General of the commission, added.

Strategic entity

Maj. Gen. Kotia explained that defining boundaries was a key characteristic of a state, and without them, a state could not exist.

“Without defined boundaries, there is no state, and so, Ghana as a state cannot exist without boundaries.

The strategic entity that defines the boundaries of a state is the Boundary Commission.

“And so, without the commission and its activities, the immigration and military will not know the boundaries to be able to provide security and defend,” he said.

He said the commission was responsible for negotiating with neighbouring countries to determine and demarcate international boundaries, including land, maritime and airspace boundaries.

He said the commission worked with other agencies, such as the Lands Commission, to undertake physical demarcation surveys and ensure Ghana's security and territorial integrity.

New commissioner

Brig. Gen. Ntem pledged to build on the legacy of the outgoing Commissioner General with integrity, transparency and strategic foresight.

“Sir, your vision and commitment have brought the commission this far. I know you started from scratch.

You have laid a solid foundation in a peaceful demarcation and reaffirmation of Ghana’s land and maritime boundaries.

“I salute your legacy, and I want to assure you that I will build upon it with dedication.

As I assume office, I pledge to build upon the achievement with renewed vision,” Brig. Gen. Ntem added.