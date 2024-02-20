Rampaging man kills 4 at Banda-Nkwanta

Daily Graphic Feb - 20 - 2024 , 06:18

A man believed to be mentally challenged has reportedly killed four persons at Banda-Nkwanta in the Bole District in the Savannah Region.

The man, identified as Daganaa, is said to have gone on an attacking spree with a machete, killing four people last Sunday.

The Daily Graphic gathered that the mentally challenged man tried to use a washroom in a nearby house, and when he was denied entry, he stabbed one of the occupants in the back before fleeing.

Continuing his rampage, he forcibly entered another room where two children were asleep and stabbed them.

Another man who was resting in his compound was also not spared.

Daganaa further launched a violent attack on two police officers who arrived at the scene, forcing them to respond with gunshots and killing him in the process.

The deceased have since been buried while the injured were receiving treatment at the Bole Government Hospital.

A source at the Bole District Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said it took the timely intervention of the police to stop the attacks.