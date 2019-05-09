Raise pension age to 65 - Mineworkers Gen Sec

The General Secretary of the Ghana Mine workers’ Union (GMWU), Mr Prince William Ankrah, has advocated the raising of the retiring age from 60 to 65 years
.
That, he said, would allow for more years of contributions to the pension schemes for payment of enhanced benefits to pensioners.
Mr Ankrah was speaking in Accra at a special get-together and raffle draw for members of the Ghana Mine Workers Union to start activities marking the 75th anniversary of the union.
The more than 750 mine workers had the opportunity to win about 200 items on display for the raffle draw which included air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, water dispensers, microwaves, laptops,
Pay levels
Mr Ankrah also called for an improvement in the pay levels of workers to help boost their contributions to the pension schemes.
Mr Ankrah gave an assurance to the members of the GMWU that the issue of better pension was always a priority of the union’s leadership in view of the hard work associated with mining.
“Actually, for pension to be sustained, it will mean employers paying their contributions on time as required by law and I must indicate that the mining industry does very well in that context”, he stated.
SSNIT arrears
Mr Ankrah urged the government to ensure the timely release of pension contributions because when arrears accrued, “they affect the investment plans of SSNIT and other pension schemes and this invariably affect benefits in terms of pension incomes”.