Project to address lead poisoning in cookware, cosmetics takes off

Diana Mensah Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

A comprehensive three-year research project has been launched to reduce lead poisoning in locally produced cookware and cosmetics.

Dubbed :” the Northern Ghana Cookware and Cosmetic Research Project”, it seeks to protect public health and consumer safety by addressing the widespread presence of lead in household and personal care products.

The project, scheduled to run from 2024 to 2027, is spearheaded by Pure Earth Ghana. It is funded by the United Nations through Open Philanthropies, a development agency, and launched on the theme “Sustainable Solutions for Safe Consumer Products: Reducing Lead Exposure in Ghana.”

It is designed to develop sustainable, data-driven solutions to reduce lead contamination in everyday products.

Scope

The project, which comprise two components -- cookware component and cosmetics component, will be implemented in the Northern Region—where high lead levels have been reported and be extended to Greater Accra Region due to the widespread use of traditional cosmetics in these areas, respectively.

It will focus on identifying gaps in the production and regulation of cosmetics and cookware, conducting supply chain analyses and engaging both industry players and government regulators to propose enforceable solutions.

It is in collaboration with key government agencies such as the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Health Service.

It builds on the momentum of Ghana’s National Action Against Lead Poisoning, launched over a year ago.

Collective efforts

The Country Director of Pure Earth Ghana, Rev. Dr Esmond Quansah, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to holistic and sustainable solutions to protect public health and well-being.

He said a recent study revealed that 55 per cent of metal foodware products from local markets and 70 per cent of cosmetics tested contained lead levels far above acceptable thresholds.

He added that data from the GHS showed that 53.5 per cent of children tested across three ecological zones—Greater Accra, Northern and Ashanti regions—had blood lead levels exceeding safe limits, largely due to exposure from unsafe cosmetics such as Chilo particulates.

“These are children—our future—being exposed to a toxin with life-long consequences through everyday products in our homes,” he stated.

To address the issue, Rev. Dr Quansah said Pure Earth was collaborating with key government agencies to introduce new regulatory frameworks.

“One of our core strategies is to conduct a supply chain analysis of cookware and cosmetic products, mapping out their production processes, raw material sources and distribution networks,” he said.

He said Ghana currently lacked specific standards for the manufacturing of metal cookware.

“Through this project, we aim to provide the Ghana Standards Authority with the data it needs to develop a certification system to ensure products are lead-free,” he said.

Rev. Quansah further noted that the initiative included testing cosmetics to determine whether harmful products are locally produced or imported, ensuring that regulations are enforced across the board.

In addition to regulatory efforts, he announced the launch of a community education and awareness campaign next month to be funded by the Australian Government.

The Vice-President of Pure Earth, Gabriel Sanchez, described Ghana as standing at a critical juncture in the fight against toxic pollution from everyday items such as cookware and traditional cosmetics.

He stressed that the project aimed to reduce lead exposure by strengthening regulatory frameworks, promoting safer alternatives and educating stakeholders across the cosmetics and cookware supply chains.

He also commended the institutions supporting the initiative, saying “Our collective journey toward a safer environment and healthier communities depends on the actions we take now.

We need bold leadership, strong policies and public-private partnerships to drive change”.

Health Implications

The Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, described lead poisoning as a significant public health concern.

Citing findings from the World Health Organisation (WHO), she explained that lead exposure, especially in children, can lead to developmental delays, brain and nervous system damage, anaemia, kidney impairment, reproductive toxicity and even death.

“At high levels, lead attacks the brain and central nervous system, causing convulsions, coma and even death. And yet, we continue to see high concentrations of lead in products widely used across Ghana,” she said.

She stressed the EPA’s commitment to protecting public health and the environment through regulation and collaboration.

Prof. Klutse stressed that the EPA, guided by the 1992 Constitution and the Environmental Protection Act 2025 (Act 1124), has both a legal and moral duty to safeguard the country’s environment and its people.

“We are mandated to ensure that harmful discharges and emissions do not exceed prescribed standards. This includes regulating hazardous substances in consumer goods such as cookware and cosmetics,” she said.

Standards

The Head of the Food and Agriculture Department, GSA, Dr Paul Osei Fosu, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to using its internationally accredited laboratories to conduct rigorous product testing and ensure the credibility of collected data.

He announced that the GSA, through the project, aims to develop a certification system for local cookware manufacturers to ensure their products are safe for public use.