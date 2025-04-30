Next article: Project to address lead poisoning in cookware, cosmetics takes off

Dr Tetteh calls for national repentance, unity through prayer

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

This year’s “This nonsense must stop crusade’ spearheaded by international evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has been scheduled to take place at the Miracle Centre, Christian Village, behind the Achimota Golf Course from May 1 to May 11, 2025.

The 10-day programme, which starts at 6 p.m. each evening, is expected to bring together religious leaders and worshippers to intercede for the nation.

It has been an annual programme since 2019, intended to lead the nation in prayers to seek God’s face against various challenges that hinder the progress of the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday to set the tone for the non-denominational prayer crusade, Dr Tetteh, who is also the President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO), called on Ghanaians to unite in prayer and moral renewal to address the social and political challenges facing the country.

He said the increasing levels of indiscipline, corruption, political division, environmental degradation and moral decline were symptoms of what he described as “a national absurdity”, hence the need for divine intervention through prayer.

Call for unity, cohesion

Dr Tetteh emphasised the need for national unity and cohesion, stressing that Ghanaians must put the country above political and tribal affiliations.

“Our nation is too divided. Both the NDC and NPP are more focused on defending party colours than addressing national issues.

This must stop,” he said.

He said the 2024 election was over, and it was time for Ghanaians to rally behind the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to preserve peace and stability, irrespective of political leanings.

On the Bawku conflict, the evangelist called for urgent attention, dialogue and peacebuilding. He described the tensions in the area as “a painful reminder of the cost of disunity and exclusion,” and a threat to national peace and stability.

He, therefore, called on traditional leaders, civil society, and the youth to act as ambassadors of reconciliation and national harmony.

“Military intervention alone cannot resolve the issues in Bawku.

We need the finger of God and a commitment to peace from all parties,” he said.

Discipline in public discourse

He also decried the growing indiscipline in society, especially on political and media platforms, where insults and character assassinations have become common. He appealed to journalists and commentators to become agents of peace and nation-building.

Quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14, Dr Tetteh concluded by calling for repentance, prayer, and a return to God, emphasising that “without divine intervention, Ghana will struggle.”