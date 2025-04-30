Next article: Dr Tetteh calls for national repentance, unity through prayer

Previous article: DAAD reaffirms commitment to strengthening academic ties with Africa - As new regional office opens

The gendered impact of delayed marriage: Why women face more stigma than men

Mabel Obeng Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The double standard of delayed marriage, where women face more stigma than men, stems from deeply ingrained societal expectations and gender roles.

To begin with is the woman’s biological clock.

Women are often pressured to marry and have children before their biological clock “runs out,” while men face no such urgency.

This reinforces the idea that women’s value lies in their reproductive capabilities, leading to societal pressure to conform to traditional timelines.

Another major cause is patriarchal structures.

Traditional gender roles often assign women primary responsibility for domestic duties and childcare.

Delayed marriage can be seen as a threat to these structures, as it disrupts the expected order of family formation.

Again, economic considerations.

Women are often expected to rely on their spouses for financial support, leading to pressure to marry early for financial security.

Men, on the other hand, are often expected to be the primary breadwinner, allowing them more flexibility in their marriage decisions.

Penultimately, social expectations.

Women are often judged more harshly for their marital status than men.

Unmarried women are often seen as “leftovers” or “undesirable,” while unmarried men are often viewed as more independent and successful.

Ultimately, it is cultural norms.

Many cultures place a high value on marriage and family, and women are often expected to conform to these norms.

Delayed marriage can be seen as a sign of rebellion or a failure to fulfil their societal obligations.

These factors contribute to the persistent double standard, where women are often judged more harshly than men for delaying marriage.

How then do we protect women?

Protecting women from the stigma of delayed marriage requires a multi-pronged approach that challenges societal norms and empowers women to make their own choices. Here are some ways to address this issue.

First of all, promote gender equality.

Empowering women economically and socially through education, equal opportunities in the workplace and access to resources will help dismantle the notion that women need to rely on marriage for financial security or social status.

Second, challenge traditional gender roles. Promoting shared responsibilities for domestic work and childcare between partners can help dismantle the idea that women are solely responsible for these tasks.

Moreover, shift cultural norms.

Encouraging open conversations about marriage and family planning and celebrating diverse family structures can help normalise different paths and reduce pressure on women to conform to traditional expectations.

We can go further by encouraging open dialogue by creating safe spaces for open and honest conversations about marriage, family planning and societal expectations to help break down taboos and reduce the shame associated with delayed marriage.

We can go as far as promoting positive role models. Highlighting successful women who have chosen to delay marriage or prioritise their careers can help challenge the stereotype that women who do not marry young are somehow “less than.”

Henceforth, challenging media portrayals through critiquing media representations that perpetuate the double standard and promote unrealistic expectations for women can help shift public perceptions.

By taking these steps, we can create a safe and reliable society where women are free to make their own choices about marriage and family without facing unnecessary stigma or pressure.

The writer is an MPhil in Leadership student at the UPSA