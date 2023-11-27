Professor Neequaye donates to child health department

Daily Graphic Nov - 27 - 2023 , 06:57

A former Head of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s (KBTH) Department of Child Health, Professor Janet Neequaye, last Tuesday donated proceeds from the sale of her book titled Through Thick and Thin to the department, to replenish the coffers of their needy children’s fund.

An amount of GH¢18,200 was presented to the department as money realised from sales of the book so far.

The book, which was published and launched in February this year, details her life and over eight years position as head of the department from 1984 to 1988 and between 1997 to 2002.

Prof. Neequaye recounted how challenging it was for some patients to secure funds to purchase their medication and to run laboratory investigations.

These difficulties, she said, pushed her to set up a fund to assist such needy patients.

She urged everyone to purchase a copy of the book since it makes an interesting read and the proceeds would be donated to help poor and needy patients at the Department of Child Health.

Support

Receiving the money, Professor Christabel E. Laryea, the current head of the Department, thanked Prof. Neequaye for her thoughtfulness in setting up the fund during her tenure, which all her predecessors had resorted to, and also for giving out all the proceeds from the sale of her book to support the fund.

The Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, assured Professor Neequaye that the Unit would create awareness of the book to generate more sales.

A copy of the book, Through Thick and Thin, can be purchased at the EPP Bookshop, Osu Shell and at the Department of Child Health.