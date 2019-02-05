Prisons Officer arrested for allegedly possessing Indian hemp

A Prisons Officer at the Tamale Central Prisons has been arrested for allegedly possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
Suspect Corporal Sackey Emmanuel Kwabena was spotted with a hand bag in the prison’s premises on February 03, and was arrested and handed over to the Police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Region Police Command, who confirmed the arrest said the Corporal was arrested by the Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Mr Francis Weigam with assistance from the Chief Officer Gilbert Guru, both of the Tamale Central Prisons.
According to him, ASP Francis Weigam reported that on February 03, at about 2030 hours GMT, the suspect was spotted with a hand bag in the prisons premises and when the bag was searched the exhibit, being nine wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found.
It said the suspect was in Police custody whiles the case was being investigated.
