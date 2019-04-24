Presby Moderator spends Easter with hospitalised kids

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Right Reverend Professor J.O.Y. Mante, has called on Christians to focus on helping the vulnerable with the same zeal they use in worshiping God.
He said the social witness of the church, which had to do with helping others, was equally important as the spiritual and moral witnesses of the church.
The moderator was speaking when a donation was made by the church to the Paediatric Ward of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong Akuapem in the Eastern Region during the Easter festivities.
The items which cost was more than GH¢4,000 included toys, baby diapers, plastic chairs, detergents, biscuits, soft drinks, milk and toiletries .
The church also donated an undisclosed amount of money to the staff of the ward.
Rt Rev. Prof. Mante who was accompanied by some chuch leaders also visited children on admission to pray and share some goodies with them.
Social witness
Rt Rev. Prof. Mante said the donation was in fulfillment of the social aspect of witnessing that Jesus Christ enjoined his followers to do.
Refering to the Biblical text of Matthew Chapter 25 verses 35 and 36, he said “we will be judged not just by our spiritual witness but also on our social witness”.
He said the PCG had made the social witness aspect of the gospel a priority in tandem with the spiritual and the moral witness aspects.
“We will replicate this gesture in other regions to ensure that we fully fulfil our divine mandate as directed by the Almighty God,” he said.
Appreciation
The acting matron of the hospital, Mrs Stella Tekpetey, commended the church for the donation and for spending Easter with the children at the ward.
She called on other institutions to support the hospital and the ward.
“The children’s ward needs incubators. Due to the insufficient number of incubators, we have to refer some newborn babies to the Koforidua Regional Hospital,” she said.