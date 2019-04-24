Nyagli connected to national grid

Nyagil, the last community in the Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region, has been connected to the national grid.
The connection completes work on the link under the Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP) Four which was started in 2011 and abandoned, only to be re-started in 2017.
The execution of the job under the supervision of the Energy Commission took six months to complete and will allow the over 800 people in the community to have access to electricity.
Inauguration
Inaugurating the project, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Tahiru Issahaku Moomin, said with the connection, the clinic would have electricity to store vaccines, while the power would also promote effective teaching and learning in schools.
He urged the community to take advantage of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company’s (NEDCo’s) offer to give them a six-month grace period to extend power for both domestic and commercial purposes at a subsidised rates of GH¢6.
Alhaji Moomin also reiterated the government’s assurance that all parts of the country would get their fair share of development.
The Chief of the Community, Nyagli-Na Insah Seidu, on behalf of the people, commended the government for extending electricity to the area.