Norway’s Minister tours Miniplast

Daily Graphic May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Norway’s Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, has paid an official visit to the headquarters of Miniplast Ltd in Accra.

The minister led a high-level delegation, including the Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Ingrid Mollestad, and representatives from Norfund, an instrumental investor in Miniplast since 2023.

Mr Aukrust and his delegation toured Miniplast’s factory, focusing on the plastic waste pre-processing operations and the recycling unit, which diverts 1,500 tonnes of plastic waste monthly from the environment.

The entourage also interacted with employees to better understand the production processes and working conditions.

During the visit recently, Mr Aukrust highlighted Norfund's impactful investment in Miniplast, stating it was a prime example of achieving multiple objectives simultaneously.

“It demonstrates how private sector initiatives can tackle significant environmental challenges while generating employment and empowering women — all key priorities for Norway,” he added.

Norfund’s support has significantly contributed to job creation and gender equality at Miniplast. Since 2023, the company has created 700 new jobs and tripled its proportion of female employees. All staff enjoy permanent employment, along with social benefits such as a provident fund and school fees grants.

Plastic recycling essential

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miniplast, Nadim Ghanem Jnr, explained that by the end of 2023, the company employed 980 workers – 909 men and 71 women.

Currently, he said, the workforce had grown to 1,700 employees, with over 500 women now contributing to the team.

“Plastic recycling is essential for both the Ghanaian economy and the environment,” Mr Ghanem stated, pointing out that its long-term sustainability in Ghana and across Africa hinged on its economic viability.

He said Miniplast exemplified how an industrial company could generate meaningful social and environmental impact while remaining profitable.

Mr Ghanem extended the company’s gratitude to the Norwegian Ministry of International Development and Norfund for their unwavering support.