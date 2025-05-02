GCB MD supports Gbewaa Palace project with 2,000 bags of cement
The Managing Director of GCB Bank, Alhassan Farihan, has presented 2,000 bags of cement to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, to support the ongoing construction of the new Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.
As a son of the Dagbon Kingdom, the donation formed part of his contribution towards the redevelopment of the palace into a modern one.
The Gbewaa Palace, which has been in existence since 1899, is seeing a major redevelopment for the first time.
The current Gbewaa Palace has been deemed unfit to represent the status of Dagbon, prompting efforts to build a befitting one for the Ya-Na.
When completed, the new Gbewaa Palace would serve as the permanent seat for all future Ya-Nas, regardless of royal gate, and would stand as a lasting symbol of unity and pride for the people of Dagbon.
Gesture
Presenting the items, Alhaji Farihan described the gesture as part of his duty as a proud son of Dagbon, adding that it was the responsibility of all sons and daughters of the kingdom to protect and promote their heritage.
He urged other citizens and well-wishers of the kingdom to contribute towards the completion of the project.
He reiterated his commitment to the project and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction work.
The Ya-Na expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the GCB MD for the gesture, and said it would go a long way to enhance the ongoing project.
The Public Relations Officer for the Gbewaa Palace, Musah Yakubu, called on individuals, organisations and stakeholders to support the initiative.
