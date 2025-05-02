GCB MD supports Gbewaa Palace project with 2,000 bags of cement

Mohammed Fugu May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Managing Director of GCB Bank, Alhassan Farihan, has presented 2,000 bags of cement to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, to support the ongoing construction of the new Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

As a son of the Dagbon Kingdom, the donation formed part of his contribution towards the redevelopment of the palace into a modern one.

The Gbewaa Palace, which has been in existence since 1899, is seeing a major redevelopment for the first time.

The current Gbewaa Palace has been deemed unfit to represent the status of Dagbon, prompting efforts to build a befitting one for the Ya-Na.

When completed, the new Gbewaa Palace would serve as the permanent seat for all future Ya-Nas, regardless of royal gate, and would stand as a lasting symbol of unity and pride for the people of Dagbon.

Gesture

Presenting the items, Alhaji Farihan described the gesture as part of his duty as a proud son of Dagbon, adding that it was the responsibility of all sons and daughters of the kingdom to protect and promote their heritage.

He urged other citizens and well-wishers of the kingdom to contribute towards the completion of the project.

He reiterated his commitment to the project and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction work.

The Ya-Na expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the GCB MD for the gesture, and said it would go a long way to enhance the ongoing project.

The Public Relations Officer for the Gbewaa Palace, Musah Yakubu, called on individuals, organisations and stakeholders to support the initiative.

Writer’s email: mohammed.fugu@graphic.com.gh