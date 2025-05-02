Next article: GoldBod extends deadline for re-application for licences to May 21

Akyem Manso celebrates Odwira festival

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Benkumhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Sintim Poku III, has urged the youth to refrain from the consumption of narcotic drugs.

He said the abuse of cocaine, tramador, Indian hemp and red among other dangerous substances, would damage their brains, as well as land them in prison.

Obrempong Sintim Poku, who is also the Akyem Mansohene, made the call when he addressed a rally at Manso last Monday to climax the weeklong Odwira festival of the people of Manso.

The ceremony attracted people from all walks of life including prominent traditional rulers, the clergy, Muslim leaders and politicians from both sides of the political divide.

Obrempong Poku also admonished parents to educate their children on the harmful effects of drugs abuse for them to eschew that negative habit.

He emphasised the need for parents to give their children quality education to enable them to become responsible leaders to contribute their quota to national development.

On agriculture, he appealed to the government to motivate the youth to venture into large scale agricultural production to feed the nation and also for export to increase the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.

He further appealed to the government to tar the main streets of Manso to befit its status as the capital of Asene-Manso-Akroso District.

In an address delivered by the immediate past District Chief Executive for Asene-Manso-Akroso District, Alex Incoom, he enumerated a number of development projects he and the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had provided for Manso, including a durbar ground and dormitory blocks for the Atweaman Senior High School.

He advised the National Democratic Congress government to try to complete all uncompleted projects initiated by the NPP administration including the Agenda 111 hospital project.

The MP donated Ghc5,000 towards the festival.

The Nkosuohene of Manso, Nana Prof. Adjei-Kumi asked citizens of Manso to make financial contributions towards the completion of the multi purpose library being constructed for the community.

Among the dignitaries who spoke at the ceremony were a US- based Nkosuohene of Manso, Nana Oforiwaa Ampofo.