NEDCo supports Gbewaa College of Education

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Dec - 22 - 2023 , 08:15

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) has presented GH¢15,000 to the Gbewaa College of Education in the Pusiga District to assist in the re-roofing of buildings destroyed by rainstorm early this year.

On April 5, 2023, a rainstorm, which lasted for about 30 minutes, destroyed many facilities in the school, including the auditorium, library, bungalows, wall and dormitories, among others.

Afterwards, the management of the school solicited public support and managed to re-roof some of the facilities, while others had still not been attended to, apparently due to the lack of funds.

At a brief ceremony to present a cheque to the school, the Managing Director of NEDCO, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, said the gesture was in response to a request the company received from the school following the devastating rainstorm that damaged several buildings.

CSR

He noted that despite the company’s financial challenges, it was committed to its corporate social responsibilities within its operational areas, adding, “As an institution, we consider this support as an opportunity to spread our social responsibilities.”

He said that although the extent of damage to the facilities in the school was huge and was running into millions of Ghana cedis, NEDCO thought it appropriate to contribute their widow’s mite in response to the school’s request.

He appealed to the management of the institution to honour their obligations towards NEDCO by paying their bills, stressing “It is through the payment of bills by some customers that we managed to raise some money to assist Gbewaa College of Education.

“Obviously, it is only fair and right that as we support you in these difficult times, you also make it a duty to religiously honour your bills by paying for the power that you consume from NEDCO for our mutual benefit.”

Gratitude

For his part, the Finance Officer of the institution, Gilbert Azure, who received the cheque on behalf of management, expressed gratitude to NEDCO for the support towards re-roofing some of the damaged buildings.

He disclosed that the girls’ dormitory was heavily hit and that more than GH¢5 million was needed to put the entire building back to its previous state, adding: “Therefore, we are appealing for more support to re-roof the girls’ dormitory”.

On the payment of bills, he disclosed that management had resolved to use a payment plan to pay for all outstanding bills while paying the monthly bills as well.