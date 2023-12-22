Tree Crops Development Authority extends heart-felt Christmas greetings

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 22 - 2023 , 07:42

Tis the season to spread joy and warmth, and the Tree Crops Development Authority extends its heart-felt Christmas greetings and New Year blessings to our cherished stakeholders.

As we mark the season’s festivities, let’s embrace the blessings of tree crops; kickstart your mornings with a nutritious mango smoothie, savor the freshness of coconut water, treat your guests to wholesome cashew snacks, relish local meals enriched with palm oil, keep your skin radiant with shea butter, and let the festivities soar with vibrant rubber balloons.

During these delightful moments, we express gratitude for the invaluable contributions of the various actors in the value chains of our tree crops in Ghana.

Immersing ourselves in the festive spirit, let's prioritize safety and security throughout the celebrations.

May your Christmas be merry and your New Year overflow with happiness and prosperity!