Next article: Former Chief Justice calls for continuity in governance to enhance nation building

MTN organises donation to collect 6,110 units of blood

Diana Mensah Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The MTN Ghana Foundation has organised its annual “Save a Life blood donation” exercise to collect 6,110 units of blood to support the National Blood Service (NBS).

The exercise, in collaboration with the NBS, aims to replenish and address the critical blood shortages of the service and the blood banks of major regional hospitals across the country.

Held every Valentine’s Day across all 16 regions, the initiative saw MTN staff and the public donate blood for the NBS.

The initiative was launched in 2011 in response to appeals from the NBS for voluntary contributions to address the critically low blood supplies.

Advertisement

Since its inception, the exercise has successfully collected over 27,000 units of blood to ensure supply for patients in need.

Commitment

The General Manager for Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Nana Kofi Asare, on behalf of the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting health care in the country.

He thanked donors, volunteers and healthcare professionals for their contributions, saying, “Your selflessness continues to save lives”.

“Over the years, the initiative has helped restock blood banks and provided a vital resource for medical emergencies, Mr Asare said.”

He urged everyone to work towards a future where life-saving resources are readily available to all in need.

Gaps

Mr Asare said that while voluntary blood donation in the country had improved in recent years, significant gaps remained in meeting the country’s transfusion needs.

Mr Asare said: “In 2022, the country collected approximately 179,765 units of blood, with 45,463 units, about 25 per cent, coming from voluntary donors.”

The figure, he said, fell short of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended minimum of 10 units per 1,000 people required to meet basic transfusion demands.

“With Ghana’s blood collection index (BCI) at just 5.8 per 1,000 population, there remains a considerable shortfall in blood supply,” he added.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NBS, Dr Shirley Owusu Ofori, commended the foundation for its commitment to help restock the country’s blood banks to save lives through voluntary blood donation.

She said the partnership had, over the years, encouraged voluntary, unpaid blood donations and ensured a steady supply of life-saving blood for patients in need.

“Blood cannot be manufactured; it must be donated. Blood transfusion is essential to health care, saving thousands of lives annually,” she added.

Dr Ofori revealed that only six out of every 1,000 Ghanaians donate blood, leaving nearly 40 per cent of the national demand unmet.

She expressed hope that more Ghanaians would embrace voluntary blood donation and ensure that no life is lost due to a shortage that could have been prevented.