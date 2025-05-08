Next article: Tackling complexities of galamsey: Govt pledges to fund pollutants removal from rivers, farmlands

MPs demand action on Odaw River encroachers

Daily Graphic May - 08 - 2025 , 12:10 4 minutes read

Dredge Masters Limited (DML), a subsidiary of Jospong Group, has earned high praise from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing for its ongoing dredging works in the Odaw River and the Korle Lagoon in Accra.

During a field inspection tour last Tuesday, the Chairperson of the Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, expressed satisfaction with the company's progress, noting that they were pleased with the ongoing dredging works in both the Odaw River and the Korle Lagoon.

The field inspection exercise was part of efforts by Parliament to monitor flood control measures ahead of the heavy rains expected in the capital this year.

“So far, you (Dredge Masters Limited) are doing a very good job and we are impressed with what you are doing,” he said.

He, however, charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and particularly the Mayor of Accra, to take immediate action against Accra's perennial flooding.

Mr Asamoah stated that with the rainy season fast approaching, it was imperative that the MMDCEs, and particularly the Mayor of Accra, take immediate steps to ensure that these matters were addressed.

“Sanitation must be taken seriously, and encroachers must be relocated.

We cannot afford to be reactive; we must be proactive if we want to save lives and reduce economic losses associated with flooding,” he stated.

Law enforcement

He stressed the importance of law enforcement and the local government’s responsibility in addressing the underlying causes of flooding.

“The district and municipal assemblies are key players in this. Issues of sanitation and encroachment fall squarely within their jurisdiction. Ghana has good environmental and sanitation laws but our biggest problem is enforcement.

“Along this river (Odaw River), for instance, there are numerous encroachments, and from what we have been told, some of these individuals were even compensated to vacate but they still remain here,” he said.

He further pointed out an operational challenge that could undermine the entire dredging effort.

“The sand and silt that are being removed from the canals are currently being deposited on the banks. If these areas remain occupied or unmanaged, the material could easily find its way back into the drains during the rains, thereby rendering the entire project ineffective.

“This defeats the purpose of dredging, which is to clear the waterways and prevent flooding,” Mr Asamoah observed.

The MP for Techiman South, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a member of the committee, similarly expressed concern over the increasing rate of encroachment along the waterways.

“It is worrying to see people putting up buildings in flood-prone zones, despite repeated warnings.

This is dangerous.

We must begin to prioritise human life over illegal construction.

Whenever floods destroy lives and properties, the state is forced to spend huge sums on relief and reconstruction and funds that could have gone into schools, hospitals and other essential services are used for this,” he indicated.

He, therefore, called for urgent and strict enforcement of planning and sanitation regulations by the city authorities.

During the tour, the committee observed that silt removed from the canals during dredging was being temporarily deposited along the banks, awaiting evacuation.

However, there was a real danger that the silt could be washed back into the drains during heavy rains, rendering the entire operation futile.

“We cannot allow all this effort and investment to go to waste. If the silt re-enters the canal, it defeats the purpose of the dredging.

The MMDCEs, especially the Mayor of Accra, must ensure that the right measures are taken quickly,” Mr Asamoah emphasised.

Dredging

Earlier, the Deputy Managing Director of DML, Samuel Borquaye, who oversees the dredging works in both the Odaw River and the Korle Lagoon, explained that the company was undertaking maintenance dredging works in the Odaw River.

“We started from Caprice and have now reached Circle, and from here we’ll move towards Korle Lagoon,” he disclosed.

The purpose, he said, was to desilt the channels to prevent flooding during the rainy season, especially with the forecast of downpours this year.

He highlighted some key challenges affecting their work, particularly the indiscriminate dumping of refuse by residents along the waterways.

“This makes the dredging process more difficult than it should be.

We need to change our attitude when it comes to waste disposal,” he lamented.

“With proper planning and investment, this place could be developed into a beautiful site for tourism.

But for that to happen, we must go back to the drawing board and work on both infrastructure and public behaviour.

Our hope is that by completing the dredging, we can significantly reduce the risk of floods and protect lives and property,” Mr Borquaye said.