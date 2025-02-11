Next article: Ghana suffers setback on 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index for first time in five years

Kwahu Traditional Council supports Kantamanto market fire victims

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Kwahu Traditional Council has offered support to traders affected by the recent fire at the Kantamanto Market in Accra.

The council donated GH¢200,000 to help cushion the victims and also assist them in rebuilding their businesses.

The amount was presented by the Kwahu Adontenhene, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, who is also the Chief of Kwahu Abetifi.

Rationale

The Adontenhene, who spoke on behalf of the President of the council, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, acknowledged that many Kwahu natives also conduct business in the market.

“We heard about the recent fire outbreak and we know this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

Many of our people trade here, and we want to assure you that we have not abandoned you.

That is why the chiefs have decided to support you with this donation,” he said.

Nana Agyemang III urged the traders to use the funds wisely while calling for preventive measures to avert future disasters.

He also appealed to the government to provide further assistance and protection for market traders, emphasising the role markets played in job creation.

“This market has helped reduce unemployment, as many of our youth are working here.

I also want to plead with the government to step in and support victims more while ensuring the safety of traders,” the chief added.

Gratitude

On behalf of the affected traders, an executive member of the Kantamanto Disaster Interim Management Committee, Aikins Boakye Mensah, expressed appreciation to the council for its generous support.

“We thank God for how far He has brought us. We are grateful to the chiefs and the people of Kwahu for this gesture.

“On behalf of the traders, I say thank you, and we appreciate this move. God bless you and strengthen the Kwahu Kingdom,” he added.

Mr Boakye also appealed to corporate entities and philanthropists to come to their aid.

He proposed constructing a perimeter wall around the market to enhance security and prevent future fire outbreaks.