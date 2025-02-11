Featured

Ghana suffers setback on 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index for first time in five years

Kweku Zurek Feb - 11 - 2025 , 07:13 3 minutes read

Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts have suffered a setback, with the country’s score on the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) dropping for the first time in five years.

According to a report released by Transparency International (TI), Ghana scored 42 out of a possible 100, ranking 80th out of 180 countries assessed worldwide. This performance places Ghana 11th among 49 Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries, alongside Albania.

The country lags behind regional leaders such as Seychelles (72), Cabo Verde (62), Botswana (57), Rwanda (57), and Mauritius (51), all of whom scored above 50. However, Ghana performed better than Burkina Faso (41), South Africa (41), and Tanzania (41).

Global and regional concern

The report highlights a broader trend of persistent corruption worldwide, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50. Sub-Saharan Africa remains the lowest-performing region, with an average score of 33 out of 100, and 90 percent of countries scoring below 50.

Commenting on the findings, François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, warned of the dangers corruption poses to democracy and development.

"Corruption is an evolving global threat that does far more than undermine development – it is a key cause of declining democracy, instability, and human rights violations. The international community and every nation must make tackling corruption a top and long-term priority," he stated.

Corruption’s impact on climate action

This year’s index also highlights the link between corruption and the climate crisis, noting that corruption diverts resources meant for environmental protection and weakens enforcement of regulations.

In Ghana, corruption remains a challenge, particularly in mining license allocations, where abuse of power threatens forests and water bodies. A recent example cited in the report is the attack on three journalists from the Multimedia Group, including Erastus Asare Donkor, by armed men allegedly working for Edelmetallum Resources Limited, a mining company in the Ashanti Region.

Calls for action

To address these concerns, the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has called on the government to implement key anti-corruption measures, including:

1. Enhancing parliamentary oversight – Empowering the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with enforcement authority and establishing a Budget and Fiscal Analysis Department (BFAD) to prevent the mismanagement of public funds.

2. Establishing a specialized anti-corruption court – Fast-tracking corruption-related cases with a dedicated court, as implemented in Tanzania.

3. Merit-based civil service appointments – Depoliticizing the public sector to ensure appointments are based on professional competence rather than political affiliations.

4. Protecting whistleblowers and journalists – Strengthening legal protections for individuals exposing corruption.

5. Enacting key anti-corruption legislation – Prioritizing the Conduct of Public Officers' Bill and the Internal Audit Agency Bill to strengthen asset declaration laws and enable lifestyle audits.

6. Ensuring transparency in climate finance – Developing systems to track climate finance flows, expenditures, and outcomes at both national and local levels.

7. Reforming political party financing laws – Reviewing laws to reduce undue political influence on governance.

The GII has urged the government to take swift action to reverse the decline and restore confidence in Ghana’s fight against corruption.