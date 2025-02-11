Agavedzi tidal waves displace 129

It has now been established that the tidal waves, which invaded Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region on February 1, displaced 129 people from 21 households.

The waves which occurred at 3:00 p.m., destroyed a total of 15 buildings completely.

The Director in charge of the Emergency Operations Centre of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Volta Region, Paschal K. Agbagba, disclosed this to the Daily Graphic at Agavedzi in an interview.

He said the displaced persons included 25 men, 22 women, 35 boys and 47 girls.

Mr Agbagba said the deluge occurred as a result of high sea tides annexing the community and running across the road, which separated the lagoon from the houses.



Relief items, refuge

So far, he said, the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, and NADMO had jointly donated 500 bags of sachet water, five bales of clothes and two bales of blankets to the flood victims.

Some of the relief items

“The donated items also included 100 plastic buckets, 100 plastic cups and 100 mosquito nets,” he added.

The NADMO regional emergency operations director said the items were handed over to a team made up of the assembly member, the municipal director of NADMO and a representative of the chiefs, the men and the women.

Mr Agbagba said the Member of Parliament for the area, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, had also donated five maxi bags of maize to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, some of the displaced persons were perching with their friends and relatives at Agavedzi, while others had sought refuge with their relatives in Agbozume and its environs, the NADMO Director further stated.

Mr Agbagba revealed the floods also had affected the cemetery and there was a need to rebury some dead bodies.

He stated that some people were hurriedly reburying the corpses of their dead relatives without consulting the municipal health authorities and that might spark a health hazard soon.

He maintained that the permanent solution to the recurrent floods at Agavedzi and other communities in Ketu South was either to relocate the people to higher ground or complete the sea defence wall.