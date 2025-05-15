KPMG supports Kotobabi schools with reading books

Chris Nunoo May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

KPMG, a financial advisory firm, in partnership with Rainbow Trust Foundation, has supported the Kotobabi Cluster of Schools in the Ayawaso Central Municipality in Accra with thousand reading books.

The gesture was part of activities lined up by the company to commemorate world book day, which was marked in April this year.

A Partner, Accounting Advisory, at the KPMG, Reindolf Annor, who led the team said, the support was part of the corporate social responsibility of the account, audit and financial advisory firm, to inspire school children who are young learners, to read.

Mr Annor said KPMG started with its support to schools three years ago to encourage reading among school children, particularly those in deprived schools which lacked libraries.

Spelling bee

The KPMG group, as part of the visit, organised reading sessions for the pupils and also held a spelling bee competition between Kotobabi One and Two on one side, against Kotobabi Three primary schools.

Mr Annor said reading was the foundation of learning, and advised the pupils to make reading a habit since that would take them to places they did not know.

"If you cannot read, you cannot learn. Mastering the skill of reading will help you to become a better student," Mr Annor said.

The Deputy Municipal Director, Supervision, Mrs Felicia Adu Mensah, for her part described reading as the foundation on which knowledge, empathy and the understanding of the world was built.

She said reading was the doorway to new ideas, new perspectives as well as new possibilities.

“Through reading, we can travel to far off lands, meet new people and experience different cultures,” Mrs Mensah added.

She said reading was a fundamental right and, therefore, every individual deserved access to quality reading materials.

She said the Ayawaso Central Municipal Education Directorate had been keen on ensuring all learners were able to read.

In that regard, Mrs Mensah said, the directorate had introduced the “ Early morning bird,” intervention aimed at helping learners to improve their reading skills.

“Learners in the municipality read every morning before the start of lessons.

One key programme organised by the directorate to improve learning is the municipal reading festival,” she pointed out and said during the festival, learners read variety of books to improve their reading skills while the best readers were awarded with reading materials.

Mrs Mensah said all schools had been directed to form reading clubs to help improve their skills, while capacity building programmes had also been organised for language teachers to equip them with knowledge and skills in reading and literacy.

She was grateful to KPMG and the Rainbow Trust Foundation for their support to the schools.