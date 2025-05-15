GCTU honours Dr Alhassan

Daily Graphic May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A former Deputy Director-General (Finance and Administration) of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Dr Abdulai Alhassan, has been honoured by the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU).

He was honoured with a Platinum category for his outstanding achievements, dedication to excellence and lasting impact in his field of endeavour.

The award ceremony was a culmination of a week-long homecoming activity organised by the alumni of the university.

“Your impactful career in Corporate Finance and Accounting exemplifies the values of excellence that we uphold at GCTU," a citation signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the GCTU, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, read.

Dr Alhassan, who graduated from the university with a PhD in Business Administration, also holds an Executive Master’s in Finance, Bachelor of Commerce and a Diploma in Education.

Work life

He serves as a President of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and also presided over 54 African countries on civil aviation matters.

Dr Alhassan also contributed immensely to academia, with 24 years of lecturing students preparing for Institute of Chartered Accountants exams and 12 years of lecturing at the Ghana School of Law.

He is also a resource person in Continuous Professional Development Programmes (CPD) for members of various District Societies of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Dr Alhassan began his career from a modest level and rose through the ranks to Management and Executive positions in both the private and public sectors, namely Non-Performing Assets Recovery Trust (NPART) International Commercial Bank, (now FBN), COTVET and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority where he served as the Deputy Director-General (F&A).

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and Chartered Institute of Taxation, Dr Alhassan also served on a number of boards and audit committees, chairing some of the committees.

Other alumni also received awards in the silver and gold categories.