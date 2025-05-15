Oil palm seedlings planted at Nsawam Prisons for inmates

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A microfinance institution, ASA Savings and Loans Limited, last Monday planted 250 oil palm seedlings within the premises of the Nsawam Prisons in the Eastern Region to feed inmates in the near future and preserve the environment.

The event was part of a nationwide exercise being carried out by ASA to plant 3,000 tree seedlings to support the government’s reafforestation initiative.

The event, which was jointly organised by ASA, Nsawam Prisons and the Eastern Regional Office of the Forestry Commission, saw officials of the three organisations plant and water the oil palm tree seedlings.

Carbon emissions

Briefing the press after the exercise at Nsawam Prisons, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Manager of ASA, Richard Nartey, said when the oil palm seedlings matured they would not only serve as food but also help to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to ensure environmental sustainability.

Mr Nartey urged the management of Nsawam Prisons to make sure that the oil palm seedlings planted were nurtured very well to serve the purpose for which they had been planted.

The Head of Agriculture at the Nsawam Prisons, Chief Superintendent Martin Duah, was happy that the exercise had been successful and commended all those involved in planting the oil palm seedlings.

"I will ensure that the oil palm seedlings are well-nurtured and grow to serve the purpose for which they have been planted.

They will also protect the environment, most especially against bad weather and heavy rainstorm," CSP Duah stated.

Apart from that, he stated that the oil palm tree seedlings would help to protect the environment against bad weather and serve as windbreaks.

Inmates

CSP Duah therefore appealed to the public, especially churches and other relevant organisations which have the inmates at heart to help their rescue in diverse ways, adding that there were currently 3,500 inmates in the prisons.

An official at the Eastern Regional Office of the Forestry Commission, Adonteng Opoku, said his outfit supported ASA to plant the oil palm seedlings to help sustain the environment and explained that it was the aim of the Forestry Commission to maintain and green the environment.