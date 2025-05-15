Next article: Oil palm seedlings planted at Nsawam Prisons for inmates

Wisconsin International University College inaugurates Virtual Anatomy table, laboratory

Diana Mensah May - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, last Friday, inaugurated a High Definition (HD) Virtual Anatomy table and laboratory at its School of Nursing and Midwifery campus in Accra to improve teaching and learning.

The advanced virtual facility is designed to transform the way anatomy is taught, allowing students to explore the human body in detail, without the limitations of traditional cadaver-based dissection.

The HD virtual anatomy system is an interactive 3D platform that uses reconstructed real human body data to simulate actual anatomical procedures, such as simple observations and dissections.

It also combines the traditional approach to anatomy education with technologies to deliver a more comprehensive, virtual and hands-on learning for students.

Anatomy, as a branch of science, is the study of the body structure and how its parts are arranged.

Advancement

At the ceremony, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described the facility as a significant advancement in health education in Ghana.

He said it marked a transformative step in how educational institutions in the country trained the next generation of nurses, midwives, and health professionals.

Mr Akandoh called on both public and private health training institutions to adopt innovative tools, invest in technology, and equip students not only for present-day health care demands but also for future medical challenges.

“In a time when technology is revolutionising all aspects of life, it’s critical that our health training institutions evolve accordingly.

Today’s launch is not just symbolic—it demonstrates our collective commitment to ensuring that healthcare training is innovative, responsive and future-oriented,” Mr Akandoh said.

He encouraged students to take full advantage of the facility to strengthen their understanding of anatomy and enhance their global competitiveness.

Mr Akandoh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting innovations that promote universal health coverage, skilled workforce development, and a strong healthcare system.

Priority

The Founder and Chancellor of the university, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, said the university prioritised quality education; hence, its investment in both human resources and cutting-edge technology.

He also announced partnerships with universities in Colombia and Tanzania to train their nursing students.

The Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Prof. Angela Kwartemaa Acheampong, said that the university had previously relied on rubber anatomical models for human anatomy education.

She said the new HD virtual lab would offer a more comprehensive and insightful learning experience.

She appealed to the government to provide similar facilities to other health institutions across the country to improve educational outcomes.

On behalf of partner institutions of Wisconsin, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, pledged continued support for the university’s mission to deliver quality education.