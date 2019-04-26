fbpx

Know where to register for NIA's Ghana Card in Greater Accra

BY: Graphic Online

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin a mass registration and Ghana Card issuance exercise in the Greater Accra Region from Monday, April 29, 2019, and end on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The region has been divided into two zones: Accra West and Accra East, where registration centres will be opened at specific locations.

Know where to register for NIA's Ghana Card in Greater Accra from the list below.

Attachments