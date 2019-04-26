Media General Executives call on Graphic MD

The Executives of Media General Limited (MGL), operators of TV3 Network Limited on Friday, April 26 paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ato Afful.
The visit, the General Manager of MGL, Mr Winfred Afful, explained was to officially congratulate Mr Afful, on his appointment as the MD of GCGL and assure him of any support he may require to have a successful tenure.
Mr Afful used to be the Director, Marketing, Brand Management, of MGL-owned TV3 Network Limited.
Mr Afful said the two companies had collaborated several times in the past, mentioning the final of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) organised by GCGL brand Graphic Business in February which was broadcast and hosted by MGL television channel, TV3.
He said: "In February, the big event of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge was hosted in the TV3 studios, I recall I went to the marketing floor and there was a marketing conversation and I said, why not go and speak to your Media General partners to produce that show and take it live. I ceded the idea because I understand what this partnership could bring and the value that relationship could have for all of us.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
"We believe that with a partnership such as ours between Graphic Communications Group and the Media General, we stand to do much better for ourselves and also for the wider industry that we represent," Mr Afful said.
"We are dominant players and when we do that which we have to do properly across brands, across news gathering, distribution and across even the commercial space, we would do much better for the industry. If the two giants are doing well, it is important for the industry".
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Mr Winfred Afful said the two companies were currently discussing ways to complement each other given that the mediums were constrained in some regards.
"You know, we complement each other. You don't have radio and television and we don't have print and so these two giants together can make the best impact ever in our fraternity".
Mr Abraham Asare, the Acting General Manager, News of MGL proposed that the two companies develop exchange programmes to share expertise in print and multimedia journalism among their staff.
The Executives of the MGL delegation included Winfred Afful, GM Operations, Daniel Amartey-Amarh, GM Commercial and MG Radio and Abraham Asare, Acting GM, News.
They interacted with GCGL officials including; Mrs Mavis Kitcher, the Director, News, the Director of Marketing and Sales, Mr Franklin Sowah, Head of IS, Mrs Christabel Addo Mfoamfo and George Danso, Advert Sales Manager.