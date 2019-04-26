Rotary Club of Accra donates mobility aids to physically challenged societies

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central in partnership with Crutches4Africa has donated mobility aids worth US$150,000 to physically challenged societies and people with impaired mobility.
They were presented at a ceremony on March 27, 2019 at the Accra Rehabilitation Center.
The donation formed part of the annual project of the club and it served as part of the activities for the commencement of the 33rd anniversary of the club.
The items donated included wheelchairs (3,000), crutches (5,025), walking frame (1,503), knee braces (1,231), calipers and artificial limb for hand and leg.
The President of the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central who led the members of the Rotary club in making the presentation indicated that the objective of this project is to provide various mobility aid equipment for Persons With Disability with the aim of “helping them rebuild their lives, move freely without pain or discomfort, go about their daily activities with utmost confidence and above all, to live their lives normally as citizens of this country.”
He further indicated that this was to empower them to be economically independent since their mobility will greatly aid their ability to earn income.
He further indicated that the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central which is chartered by Rotary International made this donation as part of their service above self to humanity.
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison received the items on behalf of the Disabled groups.
She commended the Rotary club for their socially responsible gesture for coming to the aid of the physically challenged.
She pledged that she will ensure that the items donated will be delivered to the intended beneficiaries and further pledged to work assiduously to attend to the concerns and welfare of People Living with Disability.
The project originated from a meeting with the Rotary Club’s representatives visiting the stand of Crutches 4 Africa at the June 2018 Rotary International Convention in Toronto Canada where the partnership was struck to provide mobility aids to people with impaired movement.
Crutches 4 Africa is a nonprofit organization making an international effort to distribute mobility aids for use in Africa and other developing countries. These aids are distributed free to people with physical challenges.