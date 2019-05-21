Japan Motors has the ‘most extensive after sales service’— Sales Manager

Japan Motors says it is by far the only company in Ghana with the most extensive after-sales service meant to reach every part of the country not just to satisfy customers’ needs but also put roadworthy vehicles on the country’s roads.
With five state-of-the-art workshops in Accra, Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and Tamale respectively, the Sales Manager of the company, Mr Wasim Deen Ahmed, said the facilities were a reflection of Nissan’s history of promoting safety.
“This shows how we prioritise safety. Safety is extremely important to Nissan.
The company invests a lot into research and development in order not to compromise the safety of its vehicle owners,” he said.
With models that cut across almost all segments –Micra, Almera, Sentra, Altima, Kicks, Qashqai, X-Trail, Pathfinder and Patrol-- he spoke to safety technologies meant to protect passengers from road carnage.
Through its Nissan Safety Shield philosophy, the Japanese automaker takes a comprehensive approach to safety that guides the engineering and development of its products.
Standard safety features for Nissan vehicles are airbags and an anti-lock braking system but beyond that are numerous safety features that are optional.
Vehicle dynamic control
The long list includes a Vehicle Dynamic Control system that helps keep drivers going in the direction they intend to.
It works by monitoring the steering and braking input compared to the vehicle’s actual path, then reduces engine power and/or applies appropriate braking to specific wheels to help keep you on the path you steered.
There is also the traction control system helps reduce wheel spin in low-traction situations by reducing throttle or applying brake pressure to help maintain grip.
In the event of an emergency situation, the Anti-lock braking system (ABS) ensured maximum brake force was applied and maintains control by preventing wheel lock-up.
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Enhances braking control to optimise braking performance with loads of various weights.
Crash-sensitive door unlock
On detecting a collision, the crash-sensitive door unlock function will automatically unlock to ensure free movement of the occupants.
Seat belt pre-tensioners on the front seats automatically tighten the seat belts in certain frontal collisions.
ABS and EBD
The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) helps prevent skidding during emergency braking, while the Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) optimises brake force according to payload.
Enhances full braking performance in emergency situations, with its high quality anti-fading performance brake. Available on the Nissan Patrol, X-Trail and Qashqai.
It also Enhances cabin safety by combining impact-absorbing “crushable zones” with a high-strength” occupant zone “to protect passengers.
Seat belt pre-tensioners on front seat belts automatically tighten the seat belts in certain frontal collisions, while load limiters are designed to give a little, to absorb belt-force load transmitted to front occupants.
Six-SRS Airbag Systems
The 6-SRS Airbag System in the Nissan PATROL comes equipped with driver and front passenger airbags, front-seat mounted side airbags and roof-mounted curtain airbags to cushion its occupants in the event of a collision.
In certain rear-end collisions, front seat active head restraints moved upward and forward to help cushion the head, and to reduce whiplash-type injuries.
Descend on a steep decline safely, as HDC controls the brakes, letting the driver focus on steering, (2.5l models only).
The Intelligent Around View Monitor uses four cameras to give you a virtual composite 360 degrees bird's-eye view of vehicles, with selectable split-screen close-ups of the front, rear and curbside views.
And since all obstacles aren't stationary, the Moving Object Detection system could warn you about moving objects detected in your vicinity.