Aspiring assembly women undergo capacity training

More than 100 women aspirants have been trained under the “Women to win Elections” initiative, which is being rolled out in three zones of the country: Southern, Middle and Northern
.
The Embassy of Israel, in partnership with the Henry Djaba Foundation and the German International Agency, undertook the training aimed at building the capacity of aspiring
Addressing the opening of the workshop which was hosted at the Embassy of Israel last week, in Accra, Ms Otiko Djaba, the Founder and Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Foundation, told the media that the workshop sought to build the capacity of more women to take up leadership positions.
She said it marked the beginning of a series of training programmes for women all over the country to equip them to win elections at the grassroots, which was the best place to serve humanity.
“The whole objective is to build the confidence of women to go for elections, and give them
The former Gender Minister and National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party said there
“We have over 6,000 assembly members but there are only about
“The time has come to increase the representation of women in decision-making to help Ghana accelerate her development agenda.”
Ms Djaba encouraged the women to be persistent and rise in their pursuit for political office, adding that though she wished to stay off active politics, she had to nurture and build capacities of many young women to take up political positions and contribute to making a better society.
“Women bring a different dimension and understanding on how to handle issues ….. and so issues of sanitation, water, education, peace and security, which are critical indicators of development, could best be pursued by women,” she said.
She called on those with the desire to enter into politics to reach out to the Foundation for the needed capacity building.
She urged all Ghanaians to vote for the women aspiring to
Mrs Shani Cooper, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, said the Embassy decided to partner the Henry Djaba Foundation to help groom more females for the local assemblies. — GNA