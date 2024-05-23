Introduce certificate courses on devt - Expert entreats UDS

Mohammed Fugu May - 23 - 2024 , 09:57

A development expert, Nathaniel Adams Junior, has entreated the University for Development Studies (UDS) to consider starting short professional certificate courses for people who are unable to undertake their long-term programmes.

Such a move, he said, would help professionals and executives in other fields who were interested in development-related programmes to upgrade themselves. "Professionals such as doctors, pharmacists and engineers, among others, who are interested can study such short courses to help them function better in their fields of endeavours in communities they work," Mr Adams Jnr added.

For the north to witness rapid growth, he said there was a need for professionals who had experience and knowledge in development issues to help drive the agenda of the area.

Delivering a lecture on the role of citizens in community development, Mr Adams Jnr, who is also a business mogul, said: “Our graduates can also study these short courses and create jobs for themselves, as well as prepare for the competitive job market.”

Awards

Mr Adams Jnr was speaking at the third citizens' awards ceremony organised by Concerned Citizens of Yendi (CCY), in Yendi on the theme: “Building the community we want through reward for excellence and selfless service”.

The awards seek to recognise individuals and institutions for their hard work, dedication and commitment towards the development of the municipality. Persons from the security services, health, education, energy, the construction sectors, and philanthropists were honoured.

They were Yendi Sector Manager of NEDCo, Sampson Y. Tulley; Sector Commander of Ghana Immigration Service, Williams Morwu Korley; Ayeebo Ruth, Midwife, Yendi Government Hospital; the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Apusyne, and Amenya Godfred, Tutor at Dagbon State SHS.

The rest were Ing. Dennis Kusi Boateng, Suleman Meisuna, a pharmacist; Joseph A.B. Ayaala, Gideon Awudi, Hugu Alambre and Carlos Eduardo Arauyo, all workers of the Eastern Corridor Construction project.

Established in 2019, the initiative seeks to champion community development and active participation of citizens in good governance. With the backing of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, it also seeks to hold institutions and duty-bearers accountable for their stewardship.

UDS satellite campus

The Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassa, said the university was ready to open a satellite campus in Yendi, but said they were being drawn back by the lack of funds for infrastructure development.

He said the university had also introduced new and innovative programmes tailored towards addressing the needs of the people and the accelerated development of the north. For his part, the President of CCY, Mohammed Sadik, said even though the population of the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region was about 1.2 million, it did not have a single university, a situation he described as worrying.

He congratulated all the awardees and urged them to continue to give their best in the interest of the growth of the area.

Writer’s email:[email protected]