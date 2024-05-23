Rev. Fr Francis Bomansaan appointed Bishop of Wa Catholic Diocese

Albert K. Salia May - 23 - 2024 , 09:57

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr Francis Bomansaan as Bishop of the Wa Catholic Diocese in the Upper West Region.

Advertisement

Until now, he was the Deputy Superior General of the Missionaries of Africa based in Rome, Italy. Rev. Fr Bomansaan replaces the late Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, M.Afr., who was appointed Bishop of Wa from 2016 until his death in 2022.

Background

Rev. Fr Francis Bomansaan, M.Afr., was born on January 19, 1962, in Kaleo in the Diocese of Wa. A product of St Francis Xavier Minor Seminary in Wa, he entered the Society of the Missionaries of Africa in 1983, and carried out his religious and priestly formation in various countries.

He gave his perpetual vows on December 7, 1990, and was ordained a priest on July 27, 1991. Rev. Fr Bomansaan holds several diplomas, including those in Ignatian Spirituality, from the Jesuits Centre in Liverpool; psycho-spirituality and counselling (M.A,) from Chicago; spiritual counselling skills and community living from the Saint Anselm Institute in London, and a Religious Formation Ministry programme from Loreto House, Dublin.

Church roles

Rev. Fr Bomansaan served as the Parish Priest of the Archdiocese of Mbeya, Tanzania (1991-1993); director of vocational animation and formator in Lublin, Poland (1995-1998), vocational director of the Missionaries of Africa in Ghana and first advisor to the provincial superior for Ghana and Nigeria (1999-2003).

He was also a formator and bursar of Saint Edward College, London (2004-2005); Provincial Superior of the Province of Ghana and Nigeria from 2005-2011; Master of Novices at the International English Speaking Novitiate, Zambia (2012-2019), and head of the Addiction Rehabilitation Centre, Kenya (2021-2022).

Since 2022, he has served as Deputy Superior General of the Missionaries of Africa.