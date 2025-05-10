Featured

Interior Minister vows tough measures against drug menace

Jemima Okang Addae May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has pledged to take decisive action against individuals involved in the drug trade, warning that police commanders who fail to respond effectively will be dismissed.

He stated that any inaction or the lack of an effective response to drug-related crimes within the police service would not be tolerated.

The minister highlighted the cunning strategies employed by drug dealers, stating that they frequently conducted their illegal operations under the pretence of legitimate businesses.

Mr Muntaka made these remarks during a meeting with Zongo Chief Imams, opinion leaders and members of the community in Accra last Thursday.

The gathering focused on addressing the illegal use of drugs and promoting abstinence as a means to improve peace and security among the people.

those in attendance were the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi; Zongo Ankara, Dr Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Bako Sarki; the Queenmother of Abossey Okai Zongo, Fati Rasheed, and various heads of security agencies.

Drug-related crimes

The minister called on the youth to report drug-related incidents to the police and stressed that they must avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He made it clear that drug-related offences would not be condoned, irrespective of the offender's social or political background.

“Our youth must understand that they have limitless potential. From becoming presidents and ministers to rising through the ranks of our security services, there are no boundaries to their achievements,” he stated.

He pointed out that drugs and other social vices were major hindrances to the aspirations of the youth and urged them to reject such destructive influences.

He added that poverty was not a justification for engaging in harmful activities, sharing his personal story of overcoming hardship through determination and integrity, and encouraging the community to pursue lawful paths to success.

“We have brought together heads of security agencies, top police commissioners and community leaders to demonstrate our unified stance against drug-related crimes.

We are not just talking; we are prepared to take decisive action,” he said.

The minister further pledged that the ministry would actively combat the drug crisis. He assured the youth that within a month, at least 15 of them would be absorbed into the security services, provided they supported the fight by reporting drug-related activities and refraining from criminal enterprises.

He appealed to every member of the community – including chiefs, imams, parents, and guardians – to support the campaign against drugs, saying, those found engaging in such trade would face strict legal repercussions, regardless of their social or political status.

“I am calling on every member of our community - chiefs, imams, mothers, fathers - to support this fight.

We will not tolerate those who seek to destroy our youth through the drug trade.

Any individual involved in these activities will face strict legal consequences, regardless of their social standing or political affiliation”, he added.

Drug abuse

The Queenmother, Fati Rasheed, noted that the root causes of drug abuse were multifaceted, citing inadequate educational opportunities, a lack of motivation, limited adult role models and a scarcity of recreational activities.

She urged the minister to prioritise Zongo communities by offering scholarships to help young people complete secondary and university education.

“There is a need to set up a vocational training centre for our young ones with relevant skills in their field of passion,” she emphasised.

The queenmother also proposed the creation of vocational training centres tailored to equip youth with the relevant skills.

She expressed her belief that investment in education and practical training would substantially reduce drug abuse and provide young people with purposeful avenues for success and positive community involvement.