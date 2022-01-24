Henry Djaba Foundation donates 160 wheelchairs to PWDs

A former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, has donated 160 wheelchairs and other walking aids to persons with disability (PWD) across the 16 regions of the country.
Ms Djaba, who already supports PWDs through her foundation known as the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, made the donation as part of her 60th birthday celebration.
In a short ceremony held at her office at Abelemkpe in Accra last Friday, Ms Djaba urged the public to change negative attitudes towards persons with disability and continually show love and respect to them.
“If you see a person with disability, show him or her love, show the person respect and treat him or her well, they are human beings with rights and it could happen to you today or tomorrow by any stroke of fate,” she said.
60th Birthday
Ms Djaba expressed her appreciation to God for his infinite grace and protection over her life.
She also thanked the PWDs, with whom she worked with now, for all their support and cooperation with the foundation.
She added that the group had been a source of hope and encouragement for the past three years and she was grateful to God for that.
She mentioned that she had enjoyed so much time in their company to the extent that she did not miss politics.
“Through the three years I retired from politics, I have not missed it because you have kept me so busy and that alone brings me joy,” she added.
One of the beneficiaries, Selina Kwakye, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, expressed gratitude to Ms Djaba and her foundation for such an initiative.
She proposed that people who live with disability should be involved in decision and policy making that concerns them.
She explained that this was relevant in decision making because only people living with disability would be able to express the depths of the pain they went through.
The foundation
The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation was set up by Ms Djaba in memory of her late father to help vulnerable people and people living with disability.
It also aims at facilitating women, children, young girls, PWDs, girl’s leadership and employable skills.
They also work at increasing and strengthening the voice of the vulnerable and create a safe space for them to participate in their own development and leadership roles across the country.