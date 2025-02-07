Gyakye Quayson trial: Court grants prosecution’s request to recall witness

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The High Court in Accra has granted leave for the prosecution in the trial of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-North, James Gyakye Quayson, to recall a witness who has already testified in the matter.

Mr Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

When the case was called on February 5, the prosecution led by a Principal State Attorney (PSA), Esi Dentaa Yankah, moved the motion seeking to recall the witness.

She argued that during cross-examination, the fifth prosecution witness notified the court of a page that was absent in an exhibit he had tendered into evidence.

The witness, she said, sought to make reference to that absent page but was unable to do so.

Recalling the witness, Ms Yankah said, would ensure that the complete document was placed before the court to enable the witness to make reference to it in the course of the cross-examination.

In addition to that, she said it would help the trial judge make a decision based on a complete document at the end of the trial.

“We pray that you exercise your discretion in our favour because, without that, the said exhibit in its current form is incomplete,” the Principal State Attorney prayed.

Counsel for the accused, Tsatsu Tsikata, did not oppose the motion.

The court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, subsequently granted the motion for the witness to be called.

She also gave further orders for the prosecution to serve the accused person with certain documents he had requested before the next adjourned date.

The case will be recalled on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Not guilty

Mr Quayson has been charged with forgery and perjury in the trial which started after the 2020 elections.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

In addition, the prosecution has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as a candidate for the Assin North seat.