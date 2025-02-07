Church of Jesus Christ boosts digital learning at UESD

Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has handed over a 60-seater Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratory to the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The laboratory, dubbed ‘N-Computer Lab’ is designed with energy-efficient technology, aligning with UESD’s mission to integrate sustainable practices in education and research.

The facility consists of 60 energy-efficient computers, a smart board, two servers, an industrial UPS and related accessories, all optimised for minimal environmental impact.

It is part of a significant step towards promoting green computing and environmental sustainability.

The donation reflects the growing global shift towards sustainable digital solutions, reducing carbon footprints in computing through energy-efficient hardware, optimised power consumption and responsible electronic waste management.

Green computing

At a ceremony to hand over the laboratory recently, the Vice-Chancellor of UESD, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, emphasised the importance of green computing in advancing education while preserving the environment.

“I must mention that the university is receiving the single largest donation so far provided by any individual or organisation,” he said.

He said the project aligned with the university’s mandate and campaign to secure the environment, saying “we are sure it will go a long way to assist the university in the teaching and learning of ICT among others”.

The ceremony brought together university officials, church representatives, students and other dignitaries.

The Registrar and Director of UESD, Mary Agyepong, expressed appreciation for the generous donation, emphasising its impact on education and technology.

“The integration of Information and Communications Technology in education is a critical driver of economic and social transformation. This facility will provide our students with hands-on training in digital literacy, research and innovation,” she added.

A commitment to sustainable development

Area Seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Samuel Annan Simons, underscored the church’s dedication to education and sustainability.

"We are committed to supporting initiatives that foster sustainable development.

This ICT lab is designed to equip students with the technological skills they need while ensuring minimal environmental impact. It is our belief that green computing is the future, and we are proud to contribute to this cause,” he added.

Elder Simons said the goal of the church was to do good by sharing “our love and devotion to Jesus Christ”.

“We hope to share his message of love and hope in all that we do.

Our joint efforts will bless the lives of many and will reflect our love for God. Today, we are working together to bless His children,” he said.

Tour

After the handover ceremony, guests, faculty members, and students were given a guided tour of the facility.

Students and faculty were also introduced to key green computing practices, ensuring responsible usage of the facility while maximising its benefits.

The N-Computer Lab is expected to serve as a hub of digital education, research and environmental awareness, positioning UESD at the forefront of eco-friendly technological advancement in Ghana.