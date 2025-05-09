Featured

Graphic launches 7th Tertiary Business Sense Challenge

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu May - 09 - 2025 , 12:21 5 minutes read

The seventh version of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) has been launched with a call on stakeholders to make the competition a catalyst for growth, driven by innovation.

The annual competition for business students in tertiary institutions is organised by the Graphic Business, the nation’s leading business and financial newspaper that is published by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL).

This year’s edition on the theme: “Entrepreneurial Edge: Sharpening Skills for a Dynamic Future”, seeks to unearth the entrepreneurial skills and application of business knowledge and skills of tertiary business students.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, commended the GCGL for its commitment to youth development and entrepreneurship.

Significance

He highlighted the significant impact the Challenge has had over the years, particularly in grooming young business minds who had transitioned into various sectors of the economy with competence and confidence.

“Indeed, Graphic Communications Group Ltd, whose business brand, Graphic Business, birthed this event, is associated with excellence in business reporting, providing relevant information and analysis that have helped to shape economic policies and business ideas.

“Those who associate with the brand and this programme have, therefore, chosen to associate with excellence and forward-looking ideas,” he said.

He said education was the backbone of the nation's growth, and initiatives such as the TBSC underscored its significance in shaping Ghana’s collective future.

He, therefore, said the objective of the competition was to challenge the youth to go out of their comfort zones and give of their best in whatever they pursued.

He explained that academic competitions such as the TBSC played a vital role in sharpening the skills of students and fostering a culture of excellence, innovation and critical thinking among students.

He said it also provided a platform for future generations to demonstrate their abilities by empowering them to drive progress and development.

Dr Apaak said the competition was not just about winning prizes, but fostering a spirit of enquiry, encouraging collaborative learning and inspiring students to reach their full potential.

He advised stakeholders to let the competition be a catalyst for growth, a platform for showcasing talent, and a stepping stone towards a brighter future, powered by education.

He further encouraged all participants not only to showcase their individual talents but also learn from one another, build essential relationships and develop teamwork skills during the competition.

Real-world impact

The Director, Marketing at GCGL, Franklin Sowa, announced that this year’s edition would introduce a business case component to test the entrepreneurial skills of the contestants.

“We anticipate an extremely engaging journey not just for fun, but also to build capacity in understanding business principles and models.

As we have shared with you, this year we will introduce a business case component across the various clusters or sectors of the quiz.

“Our expectation is that participants will be prepared, as this is how we test our entrepreneurial skills and capacity.

It also helps us demonstrate to our sponsors the value of the conversations we hold on this platform,” he said.

He emphasised the platform’s real-world impact, saying, “many participants have moved on to internships and full-time roles with top firms like PwC.”

Addressing participating schools, he said “this is your chance to showcase your institution and position yourself in the job market.”



Participating schools

On expectations of this year’s edition, the Quiz Master, Alhassan Trawule, said the competition would be organised in two levels: the zonal contest which includes the northern zone, middle zone, south-west zone and the south-east zone after which the national contest will follow.

He said the participating schools are: University of Ghana (UG), Legon; University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA; University of Cape Coast (UCC), University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale Technical University (TATU), and University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD UBIDS), Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Catholic University of Ghana (CUG); Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Christian Service University (CSUC), and Sunyani Technical University (STU).

The rest are University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Academic City University (ACU), Accra Technical University (ATU), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Central University (CU), Heritage Christian University (HCU), Pentecost University (PU), West End University College (WEUC), Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) and Valley View University (VVU).



About TBSC

The TBSC aims to develop the minds of business students to be abreast of issues around business and the economy as a whole to help build successful business careers in the future.

University of Cape Coast (UCC) remains the two-time champions of the competition after emerging winners in the maiden and third editions.

The second edition saw the University for Development Studies (UDS) defeat UCC in the finals to win the contest.

The fourth edition was won by KNUST after battling with UPSA and UCC in the finals while UEW was crowned winner after defeating UCC and KNUST in the finals.

The reigning champions, UG, won last year’s edition after qualifying to the finals for the first time.