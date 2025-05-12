Previous article: I ignored intelligence not to go to Bawku — IGP tells Otumfuo

Featured

Grace Hayford crowned The Mirror Model Mother 2025

Gloria Apprey May - 12 - 2025 , 08:14 3 minutes read

A baker and entrepreneur based in Kasoa in the Central Region has been crowned The Mirror Model Mother for the year 2025.

Out of 1,002 submissions received from across the country in the “Nominate a Model Mother” contest, Grace Hayford’s story stood out as the most compelling.

Her recognition came with a citation, gift packages from sponsors, and a celebratory cake.

She was honoured yesterday during The Mirror’s Mother’s Day Buffet Lunch at the Oak Plaza Hotel on the Spintex Road, near Tema, held on the theme: “A Mom-orable Mother’s Day Celebration”.

The event, organised in partnership with the Oak Plaza Hotel, brought together more than 350 guests, including mothers, mother figures, families, and well-wishers.

It featured live band performances, a four-course buffet lunch, lucky dips giveaways, complimentary goodie bags from sponsors and tributes to celebrate the love and sacrifices of mothers ànd mother figures.

In her welcome address, the Editor of The Mirror, Doreen Hammond, reaffirmed The Mirror’s dedication to celebrating the achievements of women and promoting family values.

“We are here to celebrate one of the most beautiful and selfless roles in life, that of mothers and mother figures,” she said.

“Whether a biological mother, stepmother, grandmother, or guardian, today is for you.

We honour your love, patience, and strength,” she added.

She encouraged guests to go beyond words and show appreciation through meaningful action.

Mrs Hayford’s story

Nominated by her son, Eugene Hayford, Mrs Hayford’s story of resilience began after relocating from Navrongo in the, Upper East Region to Kasoa when her husband lost his job.

Here, she started a baking business with little to no support.

“My mother sometimes had to borrow baking supplies and push heavy carts of bread home even while pregnant, determined to provide for her family,” the son stated.

Despite the challenges, she persevered. Today, her business not only supports her household but also provides jobs for others in her community and helps to fund a young man's education.

Amid applause from the audience, Mrs Hayford, in her acceptance remarks, thanked The Mirror for the honour done her .

“Wow, I am lost for words! This is something I never thought would happen to me.

This win is not just for me but for every woman who chooses love, honesty, and hard work in the face of struggle,” she said.

In an atmosphere filled with music and love, guests were treated to a buffet featuring both local and international dishes, including fried rice, jollof rice, banku, yam, waakye, rice balls and aboloo.

Also on the menu was an assortment of desserts, from cakes to dzowe to ice cream.

The Lipstick Band took guests to a different level with live band music and performances.

Many shared moments with their families as others presented flowers.

Guests experiences

Sharing her experience, Fedelia Naa Ayerley Quarshie said she had a good time and enjoyed every bit of it.

“The food options were a lot and very tasty. I was sad that I couldn’t eat much,” she said.

Dorkenu Yao Eric commended the team for organising the event .

“I know I am not a mother but I came here with the special women in my life to celebrate them.

I really enjoyed the live band also, and the goodies bags, I will give to my children.

I am hoping next year, there will be a guest artiste as it was done last year,” he added.

Sponsorship

The event was made successful through the sponsorship of Ecobank, Woodin, Ghandour Cosmetics, SIC Insurance PLC and Goil.