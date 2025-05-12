Featured

I ignored intelligence not to go to Bawku — IGP tells Otumfuo

Mohammed Ali May - 12 - 2025 , 09:55 2 minutes read

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohonu, has revealed that he defied security intelligence advising him against entering Bawku during a recent surge in violence, saying he could not abandon his men who were under attack.

Addressing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on May 10, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to mediate peace in Bawku, the IGP recounted the dire situation that prompted his decision to visit the conflict zone despite the risks.

“Recently, I visited Bawku when our men were seriously attacked. There was a threat of small, serious attacks on their lives. When I got to Bawku, the whole place was in flames,” IGP Yohuno said.

“Everywhere was burning. All our personnel, where they were staying, was set on fire. And so that led me to rush to Bawku.”

According to him, while en route, intelligence gathered at Bolgatanga indicated that proceeding further would be dangerous. But he decided to continue the journey regardless.

“When I got to Bolga, the intelligence I had was that it would be difficult for me to enter. I said, my men are already trapped there, so how can I end my journey in Bolga? What am I going to tell my other colleagues in general? So I proceeded with my team, and then we went.”

He said he later engaged with the Bawku Naba and called for forgiveness and dialogue to ease tensions between security forces and the community.

“We agreed that we should also talk to his people, to let peace prevail. Because we, as security officers, in the course of doing our work, we may go wrong somewhere. We need national forgiveness for what happened.”

IGP Yohuno expressed appreciation to Otumfuo for his readiness to support peace-building efforts in the area, stating that the Asantehene’s planned intervention had brought a sense of relief to the security agencies.

“When we heard of your plan to help resolve the problem in Bawku, that brought a lot of relief to us. The military, police and all other security personnel are very happy for your intervention.”

The Asantehene’s mediation forms part of a broader national initiative to restore calm in Bawku, which has experienced recurrent outbreaks of ethnic and chieftaincy-related violence.