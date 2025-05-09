Next article: Ghanaians spent estimated $10million on US visa applications in 2024

Govt pursuing murder, violence suspects — President

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 09 - 2025 , 14:31 5 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that investigations into major unresolved criminal cases, including murders and election-related violence, are ongoing, with a number of people standing trial.

Key among these cases is the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, which left 18 people injured, some of them maimed during the January 31, 2019 incident.

“DSP (Samuel) Azugu, who was deeply involved in the violence and atrocities on the day, is currently cooperating with the National Intelligence Bureau to identify, arrest and prosecute all those involved in the violence,” the President said last Wednesday night.

President Mahama made the revelations as he delivered a comprehensive account of his administration’s performance in the first 120 days in office, declaring steady progress on flagship promises ranging from tax reforms to anti-corruption measures.

In the televised address from the Credentials Hall at the Presidency, President Mahama outlined key achievements, challenges and future plans.

He mentioned the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who worked with award-winning journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, on the “Number 12” investigative work into football corruption, as one of the incidents receiving serious attention, with one suspect arraigned.

The President provided further updates on investigations into other violent incidents that occurred during the 2020 elections.

“Investigations are ongoing into the Techiman South incident, where two lives were lost. In Odododiodoo, three individuals have been charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of two persons, and the case has been committed to the High Court for trial,” he stated.

The President revealed that the investigation into the death of Silas Wulochamey in Banda had been reopened based on actionable intelligence.

Previously, he said, the Attorney-General's Office had advised against prosecution on the basis of a lack of evidence.

He, however, stated that the case would now be thoroughly investigated to ensure that justice was served.

Additionally, he revealed investigations were ongoing into the death of one Kofi Robert in Dormaa West, where one person had been charged and was standing trial while the other suspect remained at large and was being pursued.

In Savelugu, he said, efforts were still being made to find the assailant responsible for the fatal shooting of Zakaria Samira, a 16-year-old, despite a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

Investigations, he said, were ongoing into past suspected wrongdoings, including the Sputnik-V vaccine purchase controversy and the PDS case in the electricity management space.

He said forensic audits of COVID-19 expenditures and the National Cathedral projects were also underway.

President Mahama assured Ghanaians that his administration would continue to work tirelessly to promote peace and stability in the country.

The President further emphasised his commitment to accountability and transparency.

On the matter of justice and accountability, he declared: "Facts will be unearthed, culprits will be punished, and lessons will be learned".

The President called on Ghanaians to join hands in building a brighter future, emphasising the importance of collective effort and a shared vision.

"I call upon every Ghanaian, in every city, town and village, in every sector of our economy, across every political divide, to join hands.

Let us continue to work together, united by purpose and a shared vision, to overcome challenges and build a brighter, more prosperous future for our beloved nation,” he said.

Promises

"We made promises, and we have kept them," he said.

President Mahama added that "our first 120 days have been defined by decisive action, a commitment to transparency, and a relentless focus on laying the foundation for building the Ghana we want, a just, prosperous and united Ghana".

He cited the establishment of a lean and efficient government, with only 56 ministers and deputies appointed, the smallest number in the Fourth Republic, as one of the cardinal indicators about his government’s commitment to deliver on its mandate.

On the economic front, President Mahama said his government had taken steps to alleviate hardships and ease the high cost of doing business.

The President signed several bills into law, including the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-LEVY) Repeal Bill, the Emissions Levy Repeal Bill, and the Betting Tax.

These tax and expenditure measures were central to the 2025 Budget Statement.

"We have significantly exceeded our 120-day promises regarding overall tax reform by enacting other critical bills, such as the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, Income Tax Amendment Bill, and the Public Financial Management Bill," President Mahama said.

Initiatives

President Mahama stated that his government had launched several initiatives aimed at driving economic transformation and improving the lives of Ghanaians.

The 24-hour Economy policy had commenced, he said, with the aim of creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

He stressed that the "No-Academic-Fee" policy for first-year tertiary students had been implemented, and the "MahamaCares" health initiative would provide financial support for chronic disease care.

"We are pursuing new avenues of job creation, expanding employment opportunities, particularly for young graduates, and empowering the private sector as the key driver of sustainable job creation," President Mahama said.

The President further highlighted progress in addressing environmental challenges, including a ban on illegal mining in forest reserves and the launch of the "Tree for Life" and "Blue Water" initiatives.