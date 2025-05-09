Previous article: School Feeding caterers appeal to govt to let them finish term despite contract terminations

Prank calls still hampering emergency response – Ghana National Fire Service

Graphic.com.gh May - 09 - 2025 , 15:04 1 minute read

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says prank calls to its emergency lines continue to be a significant barrier to effective emergency response.

According to ADO 1 Derrick Elorm Adzokpa from the GNFS Public Relations Department, these false calls put considerable strain on the Service’s ability to respond swiftly to real emergencies.

In an interview on Channel One TV on Friday, May 9, 2025, ADO 1 Adzokpa described the frequent abuse of emergency hotlines as a troubling trend that urgently needs to stop.

While he acknowledged some progress—highlighting a 31.52% drop in prank calls during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024—he emphasized that the issue remains a serious challenge.

The decline, he noted, reflects the positive impact of intensified public education and increased awareness about the dangers of misusing emergency numbers.

“It shows people are beginning to understand the consequences of these prank calls,” he said.

Despite this progress, ADO 1 Adzokpa warned that prank calls still pose a real danger. “When someone with a genuine emergency can't get through on 112 or 192 because the line is tied up by a prank, lives are put at risk,” he explained.

To ensure faster assistance when main lines are busy, he urged the public to use alternative emergency contacts: 0302772446 and 0299340383.

“The moment you call these numbers, someone will respond and ensure help reaches you,” he assured.

The GNFS continues to advocate for the responsible use of emergency lines and cautions that even a single prank call can delay critical help—and potentially cost lives.