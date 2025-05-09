Featured

Ghanaians spent estimated $10million on US visa applications in 2024

Kweku Zurek May - 09 - 2025 , 13:59 2 minutes read

Ghanaians are estimated to have spent $9.76 million on United States (US) visa application fees in 2024, based on data released by the United States Embassy in Ghana during its Consular Media Day event on Friday.

According to the Embassy, a total of 61,000 visa applications were received from Ghanaian nationals last year. At the 2023 standard visa fee of $160 for non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas, this translates to a significant financial outlay for prospective travellers seeking to study, work, or visit the United States.

US Consular General Elliot Fertik, addressing journalists at the event today (May 9, 2025, in Accra), said the Embassy issued 25,000 visas to Ghanaian applicants in 2024. The remaining 36,000 applications were either denied or not completed.

“We continue to welcome visitors from Ghana who are interested in studying, investing, or doing business in the U.S.,” Mr Fertik stated. “Last year, the U.S. Embassy issued 25,000 visas to Ghanaians for work, study, or visit to the U.S. But with entry to the U.S., visa applicants or holders must follow our laws.”

He reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to a transparent and efficient application process, but strongly cautioned against irregular migration.

“The US has zero tolerance for illegal immigrants. Those who break the rules will face the law, including visa refusal or outright ban from entering the U.S.,” he warned.

Mr Fertik also noted that the Embassy has implemented improvements to enhance customer experience and make the application process less stressful. He urged Ghanaians to follow proper procedures and resist fraudulent shortcuts.

The US Department of State recently revised visa fees in May 2023, raising the cost for non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas from $160 to $185, while petition-based visas such as H, L, O, P, Q, and R now cost $205, up from $190. E-category visas saw the steepest increase—from $205 to $315.

The Consular Media Day was organised to clarify US visa policy, improve public understanding of the process, and reinforce the Embassy’s dual mission of facilitating legal travel while securing U.S. borders.