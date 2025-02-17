Govt commits to completing GAEC’s foundry

Maclean Kwofi Feb - 17 - 2025

The government is to earmark about GH¢300 million in the 2025 budget statement for the completion of the Foundry and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Tooling Centre at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) in Accra within the next five months.

The project, which is 95 per cent complete, is expected to serve as a factory meant to manufacture tools, spare parts, nuts and instruments to support sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, and the automotive industry.

So far, all the necessary machinery and equipment have been shipped into the country, awaiting their installation for production to start.

The completion of the metal casting factory would be a major tribute to the continuation of projects after a change of government, as it was started under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration in 2020.

Govt commitment

Addressing the media after a familiarisation tour of agencies under the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST) in Accra last Thursday, the sector minister, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, expressed the commitment of the government to make the foundry operational within the next five months.

He said the purpose for establishing the foundry was for the country to start producing those basic tools, nuts, and spare parts to support various sectors of the economy.

It will also help to develop moulds to improve the manufacture of machine parts for automotive and agro-processing implements and facilitate cutting-edge research into foundry technology to provide new materials and processes for Ghanaian foundry industries to remain competitive.

“The foundry is expected to produce major basic tools, nuts and spare parts used by domestic industries and our vehicles, which are often imported. And so, our brothers and sisters from Abossey Okai can now buy from the foundry here in Accra.

“It is about 95 per cent complete, we need a little below GH¢300 million to complete it and have it operational because all the machinery is already in,” he said.

The minister gave an assurance that the government would factor in the amount needed to complete the project in the next budget due in March this year,

“We have no doubt in mind that we will have favourable approval from the government and Ministry of Finance for the purpose of making the foundry operational.

“It is my expectation that within the four to five months, we should have the metal casting factory fully working,” the minister added.

GAEC’s potential

Mr Mohammed, who visited the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Natural Biosafety Authority (NBA) and Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA), said these institutions had the potential to salvage the country’s economic challenges.

“Prior to my visit to GAEC and its institutions, I did not know they had the potential to salvage the economic challenges confronting us as a country.

“The potential is huge; we just need to fine-tune our minds towards the activities these institutions are engaged in. Prior to my visit, I had little information on what they do in the areas of agriculture, water production, health and others,” he said.

He said ministries, agencies, and institutions must foster a collaborative environment by establishing strong, interconnected relationships to ensure seamless project execution and avoid fragmented, isolated approaches.

As a new minister, he said his administration would provide the necessary free opportunities for the agencies under MEST to demonstrate their potential as far as they were in sync with the vision and policy direction of the government and the President.

“I am here as a person with a clean sheet. I do not have biases against any agency or institution.

All that I know is that we are all supposed to work diligently with some profound patriotism,” he added.