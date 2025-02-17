Adherence to good agronomic practice key to increased rice production

Dr Charles Afriyie-Debrah Feb - 17 - 2025

The production of rice, a staple food for millions across the globe, is vital for ensuring food security, particularly in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite the rising demand for rice, production levels often fall short due to low adoption of good agronomic practices (GAPs).

The CSIR-Crops Research Institute in Ghana has been at the forefront of addressing this challenge, utilising innovative technologies and evidence-based strategies to enhance productivity sustainably.

This article explores how adherence to GAPs, guided by CSIR’s expertise, can significantly boost rice yields and support farmers.

Importance of good agronomic practices

GAPs are science-based principles that optimise crop yield and quality while maintaining ecological balance.

For rice production, these practices encompass land preparation, seed selection, planting methods, nutrient and water management, pest and disease control and post-harvest handling.

Farmers adhering to GAPs benefit from improved yields, reduced production costs and better market quality, ultimately leading to increased profitability.

Case study in innovation

As a leader in agricultural research, the CSIR-Crops Research Institute has spearheaded numerous initiatives to improve rice production in Ghana. Key achievements include:

1. Development of high-yielding varieties: The Institute has introduced improved rice varieties like LEGON-1 and CRI-AMANKWATIA, which are not only high-yielding but also resilient to pests, diseases and adverse weather conditions.

These varieties are tailored to local agro-ecological zones, ensuring their suitability and productivity.

2. Nutrient management solutions: Through extensive research, CSIR has highlighted the role of secondary and micronutrients in boosting rice yields.

Pot experiments demonstrate the importance of applying nutrients like zinc and sulfur to enhance plant growth, grain quality and soil health.

3. Water management innovations: Recognising the critical role of water in rice cultivation, CSIR promotes the adoption of efficient irrigation systems and water-saving techniques such as alternate wetting and drying (AWD).

These methods not only conserve water but also reduce methane emissions, aligning with climate-smart agriculture goals.

4. Integrated pest management (IPM): CSIR’s IPM strategies emphasise the use of resistant varieties, biological controls and judicious pesticide application to minimise pest-related losses.

These practices are essential for sustainable and environmentally friendly rice production.

5. Capacity building and farmer training: The Institute’s outreach programmes provide farmers with practical training on GAPs, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to effectively implement these practices.

Collaborations with local and international partners further amplify the impact of these initiatives.

Challenges and opportunities

While the benefits of adhering to GAPs are evident, challenges such as limited access to inputs, inadequate farmer education and climate variability persist.

Addressing these issues requires a multi-stakeholder approach, including government support, private-sector involvement and enhanced research funding.

Opportunities abound for scaling up CSIR’s technologies.

For instance, the integration of digital tools like mobile apps and geospatial analysis can aid in site-specific recommendations for nutrient application and pest management.

Additionally, fostering public-private partnerships can improve input distribution and market linkages for rice farmers.

Way forward

Adherence to GAPs must be prioritised to achieve sustained increases in rice production. Policymakers should support initiatives that promote farmer education and access to improved technologies.

Furthermore, ongoing research and innovation by institutions like the CSIR-Crops Research Institute should be scaled and replicated across other rice-growing regions.

In conclusion, the journey to enhanced rice production hinges on the widespread adoption of good agronomic practices.

With CSIR-Crops Research Institute leading the way, Ghana can set an example for how science and innovation can transform agriculture, ensuring food security and economic growth for future generations.

The writer is an agronomist – rice section of the CSIR-Crops Research Institute, Kumasi

