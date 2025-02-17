Previous article: Former Chief Justice calls for continuity in governance to enhance nation building

Prioritising protection of domestic violence survivors

FIDA Ghana Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Ghana continues to address domestic violence with organisations such as the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other civil society groups advocating for the proper allocation of funds to the Domestic Violence (DV) Fund, as stipulated under Section 29 of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732).

An analysis of budgetary allocations from 2021 to 2024 shows an increase in funding from 2023 to 2024.

Commitment to budget allocation

It is crucial to ensure sustained financial support for survivors and the provision of safe spaces. Field research by FIDA indicates that domestic violence remains prevalent.

However, inadequate funding has hindered the provision of critical services.

FIDA also advocates for decentralising the DV Fund as it is currently centralised in the capital, making access difficult for survivors in other regions.

This article highlights the economic and social benefits of adequately funding the DV Fund.

Domestic violence imposes significant financial burdens on the nation and affects family stability.

Limited financial resources often force survivors to return to abusive environments and deprive them of counselling, leading to psychological trauma.

The DV Fund is vital in providing essential services, and the government has a key role in addressing domestic violence through sustained financial commitments.

Budget Allocation

In 2024, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) received a budget allocation of GH¢2,208,369,036, reflecting a 58 per cent increase.

Of this, GH¢2,125,648,543 was designated for goods and services, also marking a 58 per cent rise. However, only GH¢2,735,743, representing 0.13 per cent of the goods and services budget, was specifically allocated to the DV Fund.

Analysis indicates that most of the fund is directed towards training and public education on domestic violence rather than the provision and maintenance of shelters for survivors.

Additionally, the Domestic Violence Secretariat lacks regional and district offices, relying instead on the regional offices of the Department of Gender and the Department of Children to carry out activities when necessary.

Impact of Increased Budget Allocation and Fund Distribution

Enhanced funding and the decentralisation of the DV Fund will significantly impact survivors' lives. Increased resources will allow for the expansion of shelters, providing more safe spaces for victims.

Additional financial support will facilitate access to psychological counselling, legal assistance, and free medical care, empowering survivors to seek justice and obtain protection and occupation orders from the courts.

The DV Secretariat must prioritise ensuring that survivors can utilise the Fund for medical expenses and related legal costs.

Call to Action

We urge the government to prioritise the protection of domestic violence survivors and commit to increasing financial support for the DV Fund.

We call on the government to, among other things, implement a sustained annual increase of at least 30 per cent in the DV Fund.

Ensure the full release of the annual budget allocation at the beginning of the financial year to facilitate effective planning and implementation of domestic violence-related initiatives.

Recommendations for the DV Secretariat and MoGCSP

We recommend the expansion of offices to regional and district levels. In the interim, appoint liaison officers in each region to coordinate domestic violence-related matters in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

Prioritise the provision and maintenance of shelters for survivors as mandated by the DV Act. Ideally, there should be shelters in all 16 regions of Ghana.

Ensure that the DV Fund is easily accessible to survivors, particularly for medical expenses and legal support.

Role of Civil Society Organisations

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) should strengthen advocacy efforts with the Judiciary and the Ministry of Health to secure commitments for waiving legal fees related to domestic violence cases.

Ensure compliance with the Hospital Fees Act, 1971 (Act 387), and the Courts Act, 1993 (Act 459), to facilitate access to medical and legal services for survivors.

Conclusion

Addressing funding gaps and improving service delivery, especially in remote areas, will enhance efforts to prevent domestic violence.

By investing in prevention and support programmes, Ghana can create a safer society for all.

The government must protect its citizens, and timely financial commitments to the DV Fund are crucial in fulfilling this obligation.

Together, we can build a just and secure society for everyone.