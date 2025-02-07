Previous article: Funeral of Lt. Gen. Arnold Quainoo: Prez Mahama urges Ghanaians to be more patriotic

Ghana’s Hajj quota increased by 1,000 pilgrims

Daily Graphic Feb - 07 - 2025 , 12:57 2 minutes read

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, host of the Hajj Pilgrimage, has increased Ghana’s quota from 4,000 to 5,000 pilgrims.

The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Task Force, Alhaji Collins Dauda, who disclosed this at a press conference in Accra last Wednesday, said the task force took advantage of the recent Hajj conference in Saudi Arabia where they held fruitful negotiations leading to favourable agreements with service providers for prospective Ghanaian pilgrims.

Fare

The chairman said the Hajj fare for this year had also been pegged at GH¢62,000, an equivalent of $4,130 at an exchange rate of GH¢15 to a dollar.

He said the development represented a 17.3 per cent reduction in the previous year's fare of GH¢75,000.

Alhaji Dauda said the reduction in the fare was based on the advice of the President to ensure that the Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca for worship, was affordable for the average Ghanaian Muslim.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam that enjoins Muslims who are capable to perform the rites at least once in their lifetime.

Alhaji Dauda added that the commitment was in fulfilment of a promise made to the Muslim community by the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Mahama, in the run-up to the December 2024 elections.

"And through diligent negotiations and collaboration, the task force has successfully secured a significant reduction in the Hajj fare for 2025,” he said.

"This certainly represents a substantial decrease of approximately $2,000," he said.

Debt

The chairman also announced an accumulated debt of $5.41 million from operations of the previous administration, and said that the government would initiate investigations into it.

The debt comprised $446,933 to catering service providers; $4,429,260 for flights, and about $533,333 for education and teaching services.

Appreciation

The Public Relations Officer of the Hajj Agents Association, Seth Ibrahim Ayi, expressed satisfaction over the reduction in this year’s hajj fares.

He said the new fares would encourage more people to take part in the pilgrimage.

Each year, millions of Muslims from across the world travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj.

It takes place at the same time each year, in the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah – the twelfth month of the Islamic Calendar.

Muslims who perform the sacred pilgrimage of hajj are required to undergo a series of rites and rituals each of which offers its own unique purpose and wisdom.