Ghana Navy celebrates 2024 WASSA

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Ghana Navy has celebrated its 2024 West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA), bringing together personnel and guests to reflect on last year’s achievements and also plan for the future.

The event, which took place at the Navy Headquarters at Burma Camp in Accra last Friday, was marked by a variety of activities, including a spirited cooking competition, dancing, and merrymaking aimed at fostering peace and camaraderie among officers and men.

A highlight of the celebration was the recognition of individuals for their exceptional dedication and service.

The occasion was graced by the Chief of the Defence Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona.

Awards

Awards were presented to Chief Petty Officer Second Class (CPO II) Ayesu Darko Isaac, Madam Lily Anyang, Able Seaman First Class (AB I) Mustapha Mumuni, and Daniel Aboagye, acknowledging their significant contributions to the Navy’s successes over the past year.

Vice Admiral Yakubu commended the personnel for their unwavering commitment and professionalism in line of duty.

He said that the collective efforts of officers, sailors, and civilian staff were instrumental in achieving the Navy’s objectives in 2024.

Vice Admiral Yakubu also highlighted the importance of unity and teamwork as they prepare to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the coming years.

Projects

The Chief of the Naval Staff mentioned the completion of key projects under the Navy’s Agenda 2024, which included the Senior Rates Mess, Yakubu Villas, and the MV KETA LAGOON.

Others are the commissioning of the Forward Operating Base Ezinlibo, and the flagship vessel, GNS ACHIMOT, a state-of-the-art boat maintenance facility and two Defender Class boats donated by the US government to enhance the Navy’s operational capacity.

Vice Admiral Yakubu further announced the commissioning of the Lill-May Didriksen Simulation Centre at the Naval Training Command, a facility developed with support from the Danish government to bolster navigational training and also serve as a regional hub for capacity building.